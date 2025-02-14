Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: hello kitty, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Sunblink

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Brings Back Hugs & Hearts Event

Hello Kitty Island Adventure are celebrating Valentine's Day in their own way, as the Hugs & Hearts event makes a return for 2025

Catch Lovebugs, earn Valentine rewards like Heart Chairs and Rose Backpacks until February 21.

Explore vibrant biomes with Sanrio friends, customize avatars, and complete engaging quests.

No microtransactions ensure you unlock and enjoy everything by simply playing the game.

Sunblink is celebrating Valentine's Day in Hello Kitty Island Adventure the only way they know how, as they have brought back the Hugs & Hearts event. Running for the next seven days, the event will give you a lot of pink items in the game, along with some cool things to do, but only for a limited time. Once the event is up, they're gone, so best to get all your loving in as soon as possible. We have more info and the trailer here.

Hugs & Hearts

Just in time for Valentine's Day, the Hugs & Hearts festival has returned in Hello Kitty Island Adventure! Until February 21, catch limited-time adorable Lovebugs around the island and nurture them toward stunning transformations. Players can acquire new and returning Valentine's Day rewards including Heart Dining Chairs, Heart Glasses, Rose Backpacks, and more.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Hello Kitty invites you to join her and her friends at Big Adventures Park, where My Melody is opening a brand new gift shop. As soon as the plane arrives, it's clear more is happening at this tropical island getaway than first meets the eye. Adventure abounds as you find lost friends and explore the abandoned park. Join forces with Hello Kitty to restore the island and the desolate theme part to their former glory!

Explore a Massive World – Meet Hello Kitty and Friends across distinct biomes with more than 100 hours of adventure and affecting stories to experience. Brave Kuromi's haunted mansion in the Spooky Swamp, unearth ancient secrets with Retsuko in fiery Mount Hothead, grow rare flowers with Wish me mell in the Merry Meadows, discover new treasures underwater in Rainbow Reef, and so much more.

Express yourself as an original, Sanrio-style avatar with a wide range of adorable character customization options. Select from dozens of faces, features, and body shapes, then collect hundreds of clothing items. Change your appearance at any time. Craft, Create, Collect – Bake delicious recipes with Hello Kitty, brew magic potions with Kuromi, collect critters with Keroppi, learn to fish from Badtz-maru, and so much more. Share gifts and complete quests to deepen your friendship with even more beloved characters. Decorate your own dream space or attract new friends to the island with the right furniture pieces. Scour the island for collectibles, like the dozens of hidden gudetama, sometimes locked behind devious puzzles.

