Pokémon GO Battle League Season 8: Ultra League Meta June 2021

GO Battle League Season Eight is happening now in Pokémon GO. This time around, there is brand new content, including the GO Battle League exclusive Pokémon Mienfoo, available through Pokémon GO's PVP platform. Great League has wrapped up, and now it's time for Ultra League and Ultra League Premier Cup, both of which have a CP limit of 2,500 per Pokémon. The standard Ultra League only has that restriction, while the Ultra League Premier Cup creates a new meta by banning Mythicals and Legendaries. Let's take a look at the meta for the standard Ultra League.

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Ultra League are:

Registeel powered up with Candy XL: Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast Galarian Stunfisk powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake Shadow Abomasnow powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Talonflame powered up with Candy XL: Incinerate, Brave Bird, Flame Charge Abomasnow powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak Steelix powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Tail, Earthquake, Crunch Politoed powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Blizzard Regirock: Rock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Aloan Ninetails powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Dazzling Gleam Articuno: Ice Shard, Icy Wind, Hurricane Perrserker powered up with Candy XL: Shadow Claw, Close Combat, Foul Play Mandibuzz powered up with Candy XL: Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace Ferrothorn powered up with Candy XL: Bullett Seed, Power Whip, Flash Cannon Shadow Nidoqueen powered up with Candy XL: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power Umbreon powered up with Candy XL: Snarl, Foul Play, Last Resort Meganium powered up with Candy XL: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, Earthquake