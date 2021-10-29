Pokémon GO Battle League Season 9: Ultra League Meta Oct. 2021

GO Battle League Season Nine continues in Pokémon GO. Right now, Great League has wrapped up and the Ultra League is back for a second round. Let's take a look at the meta of Ultra League, which has a CP limit of 2,500 per Pokémon. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Ultra League bouts right now.

Pokémon GO logo. Credit: Niantic
The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Ultra League are:

  1. Registeel powered up with Candy XL: Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon
  2. Trevenant powered up with Candy XL: Shadow Claw, Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball
  3. Talonflame powered up with Candy XL: Incinerate, Brave Bird, Flame Charge
  4. Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast
  5. Galarian Stunfisk powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake
  6. Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake
  7. Regirock: Rock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast
  8. Jellicent powered up with Candy XL: Hex, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball
  9. Abomasnow powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball
  10. Mandibuzz powered up with Candy XL: Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace
  11. Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake
  12. Steelix powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Tail, Crunch, Earthquake
  13. Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak
  14. Meganium powered up with Candy XL: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, Earthquake
  15. Shadow Abomasnow powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball
  16. Shadow Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, Sludge Bomb
  17. Lapras: Ice Shard, Surf, Ice Beam
  18. Politoed powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Blizizard
  19. Greedent powered up with Candy XL: Bullet Seed, Body Slam, Crunch
  20. Cofagrigus powered up with Candy XL: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Psychic

The following species appeared in the meta last time Pokémon GO featured the Ultra League but have since dropped from the top 20:

  • Articuno: Ice Shard, Icy Wind, Hurricane
  • Perrserker powered up with Candy XL: Shadow Claw, Close Combat, Foul Play
  • Ferrothorn powered up with Candy XL: Bullet Seed, Power Whip, Flash Cannon
  • Shadow Nidoqueen powered up with Candy XL: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power
  • Shadow Articuno: Ice Shard, Icy Wind, Hurricane

