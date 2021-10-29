Pokémon GO Battle League Season 9: Ultra League Meta Oct. 2021

GO Battle League Season Nine continues in Pokémon GO. Right now, Great League has wrapped up and the Ultra League is back for a second round. Let's take a look at the meta of Ultra League, which has a CP limit of 2,500 per Pokémon. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Ultra League bouts right now.

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Ultra League are:

Registeel powered up with Candy XL: Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon Trevenant powered up with Candy XL: Shadow Claw, Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball Talonflame powered up with Candy XL: Incinerate, Brave Bird, Flame Charge Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast Galarian Stunfisk powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Regirock: Rock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast Jellicent powered up with Candy XL: Hex, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball Abomasnow powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Mandibuzz powered up with Candy XL: Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Steelix powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Tail, Crunch, Earthquake Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak Meganium powered up with Candy XL: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, Earthquake Shadow Abomasnow powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Shadow Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, Sludge Bomb Lapras: Ice Shard, Surf, Ice Beam Politoed powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Blizizard Greedent powered up with Candy XL: Bullet Seed, Body Slam, Crunch Cofagrigus powered up with Candy XL: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Psychic

The following species appeared in the meta last time Pokémon GO featured the Ultra League but have since dropped from the top 20:

Articuno: Ice Shard, Icy Wind, Hurricane

Perrserker powered up with Candy XL: Shadow Claw, Close Combat, Foul Play

Ferrothorn powered up with Candy XL: Bullet Seed, Power Whip, Flash Cannon

Shadow Nidoqueen powered up with Candy XL: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power

Shadow Articuno: Ice Shard, Icy Wind, Hurricane