Pokémon GO Battle Season 8 Switches To Master League Cups Today

The Master League arrives once again in Pokémon GO. Starting today, June 18th at 1 PM Pacific, the Ultra League and the Ultra League Premier Cup will leave GO Battle League Season Eight, replaced by the Master League, the Master League Classic, and a new cup appearing for the first time. Let's get into the details.

On the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced this shift in GO Battle League and the introduction of this new cup.

The Master League, the Master League Classic, and the Element Cup will run from Monday, June, 28, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, July 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). Battle during this time to receive twice the Stardust from win rewards and end-of-set rewards.

Master League currently allows any Pokémon with no CP limit. The Master League Classic allows the same except for Pokémon that have been powered up using Candy XL, meaning that only species that have not breached Level 41 (of CP, not Trainer level) can be admitted.

The new Element Cup is… wildly specific. It permits only Pokémon that can evolve and are currently in the first stage of their Evolutionary line. Furthermore, only the following types are allowed: Fire, Water, and Grass. Like the Little Cup last year, it has a CP limit will be 500. This seems specifically designed to remove certain species that were crushing it in the Little Cup.

Pokémon GO also laid out the rest of GO Battle League Season 8's structure:

The Great League and the Great League Remix will run from Monday, July 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, July 26, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). The Ultra League and the Ultra League Remix will run from Monday, July 26, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, August 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). The Master League, Master League Classic, and the Ultra League Premier Cup will run from Monday, August 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, August 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). Battle during this time to receive twice the Stardust from win rewards and end-of-set rewards. All three leagues will run from Monday, August 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, August 30, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).