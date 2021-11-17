Pokémon GO BDSP Celebration Event Part Two Begins Tomorrow

The current Pokémon GO event will feature a bit of a switch-up tomorrow. This Sinnoh-focused event celebrates the release of the new Nintendo Switch games, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, with the current half focusing on Brilliant Diamond with the next bit switching to Shining Pearl. While these are minor changes, you will be able to hunt the Sinnoh starters with different costumes once it goes live. Let's take a look at what this event has to offer so you can prepare a strategy for your gameplay.

Here is a full breakdown of what's going on in Pokémon GO for the Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Celebration Part Two:

Timing: Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Featured Costume Pokémon: Turtwig wearing Dawn's hat Chimchar wearing Dawn's hat Piplup wearing Dawn's hat

Spawns: Turtwig wearing Dawn's hat Chimchar wearing Dawn's hat Piplup wearing Dawn's hat Pinsir Misdreavus Houndour Spheal Bidoof Kricketot Buneary Glameow Slowpoke Bagon Buizel Sandy Cloak Burmy

7KM Gift Eggs: Budew Bonsly Happiny Mime Jr. Riolu

Field Research Pokémon encounters: Turtwig wearing Lucas's hat Chimchar wearing Lucas's hat Piplup wearing Lucas's hat Plant Cloak Burmy Tras Cloak Burmy Larvitar Cranidos

Bonus features: 1/2 Incubator Distance 1/3 Super Incubator Distance



While each aspect of the event except the Incubator bonuses and 7 KM Gift Eggs has changed, the changes are fairly small except for the Costumed Pokémon. The main draw of the event continues to be the global availability of Mime Jr., which can be hatched as a Shiny Pokémon.

Here's what Niantic had to say about the event over at the official Pokémon GO blog:

Experience the Sinnoh region in an adventure reborn with Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl! In celebration of the release of these games on Nintendo Switch, Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region will be appearing more often in Pokémon GO. Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup wearing special Sinnoh-inspired hats will be appearing in the wild, and avatar items inspired by those same first partner Pokémon will be available in the shop.