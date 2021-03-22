Pokémon GO Content Creator ZoëTwoDots Reveals Referral Quests

Niantic is currently testing the newest Pokémon GO feature in Australia. This feature allows trainers to give a code to new or lapsed players that, when that player begins a new Pokémon GO account or returns to an inactive one, will unlock a series of tasks and rewards for both the referrer and the referred player. Prominent Pokémon GO YouTuber ZoëTwoDots, known for her informative and fun gameplay videos, has revealed the current tasks during this trial run. If these stay as is when added for all players, there will be major reasons to refer friends. Major Gible and Deino-shaped reasons.

According to ZoëTwoDots' research, here is what the referrer will receive when the referred has completed the following tasks:

Hatch 3 Eggs: Galarian Farfetch'd

Win a Raid: Bagon

Catch 50 Pokémon: Darumake

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts: Charizard

Hatch 20 Eggs: Deino

Give Buddy 50 Treats: Gible

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader: 50 Mega Energy

Win 3 Raids: 1 Premium Battle Pass

Catch 1000 Pokémon:3 Incense

Trade 5 Pokémon: 10 Pidgey Stickers

Make 2 New Friends: 10 Pikachu Stickers

Win 20 Raids: 5 Super Incubators

Make 100 Nice Throws: 2 Super Incubators

Earn 50 Candies Walking with Buddy: 30 Rare Candies

Visit PokéStop 30 Days in a Row: Encounter (As of yet unknown)

The referred, when they've completed these tasks, will receive:

Hatch 3 Eggs: 1 Rare Candy

Win a Raid: 1 Premium Battle Pass

Catch 50 Pokémon: 1 Super Incubator

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts: Charizard

Hatch 20 Eggs: Chansey

Give Buddy 50 Treats: 5 Rare Candy

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader: 50 Mega Energy

Win 3 Raids: Lapras

Catch 1000 Pokémon: 3 Premium Battle Passes

Trade 5 Pokémon: 10 Pidgey Stickers

Make 2 New Friends: 10 Pikachu Stickers

Win 20 Raids: 3 Super Incubators

Make 100 Nice Throws: Snorlax

Earn 50 Candies walking with Buddy: 5 Premium Battle Passes

Visit PokéStop 30 Days in a Row: Encounter (As of yet unknown)

This is all subject to change when released for international players in Pokémon GO, but fingers crossed it stays the same. As news comes in, Bleeding Cool will be on deck to report.