Pokémon GO Content Creator ZoëTwoDots Reveals Referral Quests

Niantic is currently testing the newest Pokémon GO feature in Australia. This feature allows trainers to give a code to new or lapsed players that, when that player begins a new Pokémon GO account or returns to an inactive one, will unlock a series of tasks and rewards for both the referrer and the referred player. Prominent Pokémon GO YouTuber ZoëTwoDots, known for her informative and fun gameplay videos, has revealed the current tasks during this trial run. If these stay as is when added for all players, there will be major reasons to refer friends. Major Gible and Deino-shaped reasons.
According to ZoëTwoDots' research, here is what the referrer will receive when the referred has completed the following tasks:
- Hatch 3 Eggs: Galarian Farfetch'd
- Win a Raid: Bagon
- Catch 50 Pokémon: Darumake
- Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts: Charizard
- Hatch 20 Eggs: Deino
- Give Buddy 50 Treats: Gible
- Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader: 50 Mega Energy
- Win 3 Raids: 1 Premium Battle Pass
- Catch 1000 Pokémon:3 Incense
- Trade 5 Pokémon: 10 Pidgey Stickers
- Make 2 New Friends: 10 Pikachu Stickers
- Win 20 Raids: 5 Super Incubators
- Make 100 Nice Throws: 2 Super Incubators
- Earn 50 Candies Walking with Buddy: 30 Rare Candies
- Visit PokéStop 30 Days in a Row: Encounter (As of yet unknown)
The referred, when they've completed these tasks, will receive:
- Hatch 3 Eggs: 1 Rare Candy
- Win a Raid: 1 Premium Battle Pass
- Catch 50 Pokémon: 1 Super Incubator
- Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts: Charizard
- Hatch 20 Eggs: Chansey
- Give Buddy 50 Treats: 5 Rare Candy
- Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader: 50 Mega Energy
- Win 3 Raids: Lapras
- Catch 1000 Pokémon: 3 Premium Battle Passes
- Trade 5 Pokémon: 10 Pidgey Stickers
- Make 2 New Friends: 10 Pikachu Stickers
- Win 20 Raids: 3 Super Incubators
- Make 100 Nice Throws: Snorlax
- Earn 50 Candies walking with Buddy: 5 Premium Battle Passes
- Visit PokéStop 30 Days in a Row: Encounter (As of yet unknown)
This is all subject to change when released for international players in Pokémon GO, but fingers crossed it stays the same. As news comes in, Bleeding Cool will be on deck to report.