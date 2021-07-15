Pokémon GO Countdown: 2 Days Until GO Fest 2021

The countdown to GO Fest 2021 in Pokémon GO has begun! This is the second year in a row that Niantic is hosting GO Fest as a remote event, allowing players to participate in the festivities from home for a fraction of last year's price. GO Fest 2021 will run on Saturday, July 17th from 10 AM through 6 PM and Sunday, July 18th from 10 AM – 6 PM. Day One will focus mostly on Pokémon in the wild, with habitat-themed hours and a boosted Shiny rate. Day Two will focus on raids, with every Legendary Pokémon featured in the history of the game (at least one Forme of each) coming back to Tier Fives. As we get closer and closer to the launch of GO Fest 2021, you can stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for coverage of the event as well as helpful preparation guides.

We've covered how to prep your item bag and Pokémon storage for GO Fest 2021. We've covered tips on making the best of the event when it begins in your area. We're continuing to release daily raid guides for every available Legendary. Now, what else could there be? Well, Niantic has now introduced a way for those playing from home to bring the real-life Pokémon GO experience to life. Over on the official blog, they wrote:

The Pokémon GO Fest Print at Home kit is back! Bring the excitement and adventure of Pokémon GO Fest 2021 wherever you play with fun crafts and decorations that Trainers of all ages can enjoy. The kit is available now on the Pokémon GO Fest website. Here's a look at some of what you can find in the Print at Home kit. Life-size cutouts of Professor Willow, Spark, Blanche, and Candela will be available again this year, providing the popular photo opportunities normally available at Pokémon GO live events right at home!

The Pikachu Visor, Gift, and Poké Ball paper crafts are also back, and they're now joined by the brand-new buddy present, Great Ball, photo backdrop, concert badge, ticket, and wristband paper crafts to help you have a memorable Pokémon GO Fest.

Decorations like team flags, Pokémon GO Fest 2021 logos, and more are also included!

Trainers can access these items here.

To tune in to all of our GO Fest 2021 coverage, be sure to check our event tag every day.

DAYS REMAINING UNTIL POKÉMON GO FEST 2021:

2