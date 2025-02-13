Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: LA wildfires, pokemon

Pokémon GO Event Returns To Los Angeles For Wildfire Relief

Niantic will bring the Pokémon GO Tour: Unova back to Los Angeles next week, as they raise money to support Wildfire Relief efforts

Article Summary Pokémon GO Tour: Unova returns to Los Angeles for wildfire relief at the Rose Bowl, February 21-23, 2025.

Event proceeds and $1.5M in donations support Southern California wildfire relief and recovery efforts.

Catch rare Pokémon, enjoy themed habitats, and engage in community service activities at this unique event.

Rose Bowl Stadium welcomes Trainers to unite, play, explore, and contribute to wildfire recovery efforts.

Niantic has announced that the Pokémon GO Tour: Unova will return to Los Angeles next week, as they will assist in raising funds for Wildfire Relief in the area. The event will take place at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, from February 21-23, 2025, featuring a number of activities and activations for players to take part in. All money spent by players in the game during this event will be going to several organizations to support the city after the devastating wildfires back in January.

On top of that, both Niantic and The Pokémon Company will donate a combined $1M to nonprofit organizations that are supporting relief efforts for those impacted by the LA wildfires, and Niantic will donate another $500k to the California Community Foundation, the Latino Community Foundation, the Pasadena Community Foundation, and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. We have more details and a quote below.

Pokémon GO Tour: Unova – Los Angeles 2025

This year's event is about more than just catching Pokémon. Pokémon GO Tour will include dedicated wildfire relief efforts, giving attendees the opportunity to support families affected by recent wildfires in Southern California. Alongside these community initiatives, Pokémon GO Tour: Unova will transform the Rose Bowl Stadium and surrounding areas into a dynamic Pokémon playground, featuring themed habitats, rare Pokémon encounters, and unique photo opportunities with beloved Pokémon mascots. Your ticket grants you exclusive access to rare Pokémon encounters, stunning photo opportunities with your favorite characters, immersive themed habitats, and meaningful community service activities that make a real difference.

"The Rose Bowl Stadium is thrilled to welcome back Pokémon GO Tour for a second consecutive year," said Jens Weiden, CEO of Rose Bowl Stadium. "This event brings people together in a way unlike any other, and now it also offers a chance to give back to the community. We look forward to seeing Trainers from all walks of life come together to play, explore, and support wildfire relief efforts."

