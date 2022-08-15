Pokémon GO Event Review: Bug Out! Event 2022

Bug Out! 2022, Pokémon GO's final Ultra Unlock event of the year, is wrapping up. Let's take a look and see if this event served as a solid week of gameplay.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Mega Scizor: I'm a big fan of the changes that Niantic made to Mega Raids earlier this year. Changing the function of these raids to make them easier to complete as well as adding the Mega Level mechanic to Mega Evolution has made this aspect of the game a lot more fun. Scizor is an especially terrific Mega feature as its double weakness to Fire-types allows it to be soloed in Mega Raids. A solo Mega is a terrific challenge and made for a lot of fun this week.

Ultra Unlock: We got Pansage and Unown T! This event's Ultra Unlock bonuses weren't as awesome as Adventure Week or Hisuian Discoveries by any means, but I'm always happy to get to hunt an out-of-region Pokémon.

New species, new Shiny: The release of Grubbin and Shiny Venipede alone made this week worth playing.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Chill Drive Genesect: My bad! I initially believed that Chill Drive Genesect was being released with its Shiny form available, but it was not. This turned out to be a way less exciting portion of the event that I initially thought. The change in Genesect's appearance and use is so minor that not having the Shiny available seems so cheap. This is a one and done raid.

Overall

Bug Out! 2022 was a strong event. While it wasn't as exciting as Adventure Week or Hisuian Discoveries, it made for a fun week of gameplay. For the first time ever, I actually also cared about unlocking a pose! Here's to the Bug Catchers!