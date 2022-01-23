Pokémon GO Event Review: Community Day Classic – Bulbasaur

Yesterday, Pokémon GO paid homage to the original Grass-type Starter from the Kanto region with Community Day Classic: Back to Bulbasaur. Is this an event that Niantic should continue? Did it work? Let's take a look at yesterday's first-ever Community Day Classic to see if it should become a Pokémon GO staple.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

A different event: The biggest strength of Community Day Classic: Back to Bulbasaur is that it wasn't a standard Community Day. This month, we got something brand new with Spheal Community Day which works for hardcore players and new trainers alike. Yesterday's Bulbasaur-focused Community Day Classic, the first-ever of this kind of event, gave new players a separate chance to catch up. This seems like something Niantic would've done as a standard Community Day judging by some of the 2020 and 2021 choices, so perhaps they truly are listening to player feedback. If we can keep repeat species to events like this, both new players and hardcore players will benefit.

Bulbasaur is a good choice due to it being an iconic Pokémon and due to the usability of the event's special move, which was Frenzy Plant of Venusaur. Timing: As a three-hour event, this one didn't take too much time away from the Helioptile hunt of the current Power Plant event.

$1 Research: The ticketed Special Research wasn't necessarily bad, but the way that it split different amounts of Mega Energy into different reward levels rather than giving it as a single Mega Energy dump took up space that would've been best left for other rewards. As is, the questline didn't do much for those who already had a good amount of Mega Energy for Venusaur.

Overall

Community Day Classic is a great idea and I hope we see more events like this. Pokémon GO is at its best when everyone playing is happy, and separating Community Day and Community Day Classic into two different events is a perfect way to catch up newer players without boring longtime trainers.