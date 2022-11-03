Pokémon GO Event Review: Halloween 2022 Event Part Two

The highly anticipated Halloween event has wrapped up once again in Pokémon GO. This, along with the Holiday event, is considered the most exciting non-ticketed event of the year by players, which means that there are high expectations annually when it rolls back around. Since we got a two-part event this year, let's take a look at each part to see if Niantic delivered Pokémon GO fans a worthy celebration for Spooky Season. Now, Part Two…

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

New costumes: Costumed Pokémon have become a staple of the annual Halloween event, and this year we had some good ones. New costumes include Spooky Festival Vulpix which could evolve into Spooky Festival Ninetails, Spooky Festival Gengar, and Spooky Festival Pumpkaboo which could evolve into Spooky Festival Gourgeist. Returning costumes were Halloween Mischief Pikachu, Halloween Mischief Drifblim, and Halloween Mischief Piplup. Vulpix, in particular, was a strong feature due to the iconic nature of this cute species from Kanto.

New Shiny drop via costumes: We have been seeing Niantic start releasing Shiny Pokémon with their costumes on first, which has been really fun and interesting. It happened back in 2021 with Blitzle during Fashion Week and Spheal during the Holiday Event, and now we got the same with Pumpkaboo, which had not been available to encounter as a Shiny in its non-costumed form.

Zorua release, kind of: Zorua was meant to be released during Shuppet Spotlight Hour, but an early glitch made Niantic nix the plan. Thankfully, the error was fixed in time for this event. Zorua would appear on the map as your Buddy, which made it quite fun to encounter if your Buddy was a Shiny or Legendary that wouldn't normally spawn as they are on the map.

Raids: The Costumed Pokémon made raids a lot better during this portion of the event, as Shiny hunters were given something to go after.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Not enough returning costumes: There were so many available costumes to pull from, so it was a bit of a shame to see species like Sableye out there but not wearing its amazing candle costume from the past.

Overall

Halloween 2022 Part Two was easily the better of the two events, making the overall Pokémon GO Spooky Festival celebration a strong offering.