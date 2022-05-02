Pokémon GO Event Review: Mega Moment Event

This past weekend, Niantic surprised Pokémon GO players with an event celebrating changes to Mega Raids and Mega Evolution. Let's see if this event brought enough of that Mega Energy to make it a fun time.

What worked for this Pokémon GO event

A worthy thing to celebrate: I can't count the changes to Mega Raids and Mega Evolution as a plus for the event because they weren't technically part of the event, but I will say the changes were worth celebrating. Mega Evolution went from a chore to an absolute must overnight, changing the accessibility of the game for the better. Now, I'm not going to have to feel like an ass when I list Mega Evolved species in raid guides because I know people will finally actually use them.

Mega Kangaskhan: Kangaskhan, as a normally region-exclusive Pokémon, was a great species to choose for this event. The limited length of its feature added some urgency here and Shiny hunting a regional species while also earning Mega Energy is massively appealing.

Special Research: I personally love Special Research and any event that comes through with some quests is making me happy from the start. While I do think Special Research needs to become a bit more challenging and interesting, as Pokémon GO has dumbed it down over time, I'll gladly take any questline we've got.

Raid Day: Capping off the weekend with a Raid Day, one of the best kinds of events in the game, was a perfect surprise.

What didn't work for this Pokémon GO event

More Starters: My one gripe is that while this event was supposedly focused on species that were able to Mega Evolve, damn did it feel like another Kanto Starter event. I'm really tired of events focusing on the Starters and hope we won't see them for a long while so it actually becomes exciting to see a Charmander pop up again.

CP Mistake: Raid Day started with Mega Kangaskhan's CP jacked way up for earlier timezones. This was in place in the game for hours. Niantic, to be frank, makes far too many mistakes that impact earlier timezones.

Overall

While it had the Starter problem, the Mega Moment event was a fun surprise offering that made for an enjoyable weekend of Pokémon GO gameplay.