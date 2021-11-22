Pokémon GO Event Review: Shinx Community Day

Yesterday, Shinx Community Day came to Pokémon GO offering the final brand-new Community Day of 2021. (Yes, we'll have December 2021 Community Day Weekend, but that event merely recaps the year's Community Days with a final marathon and no new focus Pokémon or moves.) Did the event close out 2021's selections with a bang?

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

I was neither here nor there about Shinx Community Day at first. I thought it was a huge win for free-to-play trainers who don't go after raids beyond the daily pass, as it is unlikely for them to have the full Shiny Shinx line. For the rest of us, though, it did seem like yet another filler Community Day. What made the day a bit more dynamic for me when it actually arrived was deciding to set my own challenge. Shinx has a visible gender difference with its hair tuft, so I decided that my personal goal was to catch one Shiny of each gender of each evolutionary stage. This made the day fun, and I'd encourage other players who have already caught all of the Shinies a Community Day has to offer to invent their own goals. Now, that's what I ended up doing during the day, but I was actually drawn to play because of the bonuses. Egg Hatch Distance: What a perfectly planned bonus. The 7KM Gift Eggs were blazing hot during Shinx Community Day because it went live during the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shing Pearl celebration event. The quarter hatch distance allowed many of us to marathon hatch Eggs that could yield Bonsly, Mime Jr, and Riolu.

What a perfectly planned bonus. The 7KM Gift Eggs were blazing hot during Shinx Community Day because it went live during the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shing Pearl celebration event. The quarter hatch distance allowed many of us to marathon hatch Eggs that could yield Bonsly, Mime Jr, and Riolu. Candy XL: This was the best chance we've ever gotten at Candy XL. The focus on Candy XL was a huge win here and could be meaningful for the future of Pokémon GO. Niantic has struggled to make Community Days matter since changing the make-up of the event, and adding multiple bonus features like this instead of standard, expected bonuses is the exact right choice.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Nothing: Honestly? This was a terrific Community Day. I have no critiques.

Overall

We've finally witnessed it: this is how Niantic can launch a successful Community Day around a Pokémon that has already had its Shiny released. Here's hoping they take note!