Pokémon GO Event Review: Starly Community Day

Yesterday was Pokémon GO Community Day, and the feature for July 2022 was Starly. Last month's Deino Community Day really set off Summer 2022 with a bang, so let's see if Starly Community Day lived up to the excitement.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Starly: Starly is a classic-style Community Day Pokémon in that it got its Shiny release for the event and has a three-stage evolutionary line. This always flat-out makes Community Day for me. I am perfectly fine with highly desirable and rare species like Deino and Gible getting Community Days when they've already had their Shiny form released, but when a common species that already had its Shiny released like Machop or Magikarp gets featured, much of the Community Day's steam is taken out for me. So Shiny Starly, while it isn't the most stunning of Shiny color palettes, already makes this event a win for me.

Interesting Special Research : I'm a fan of the Season of GO's storyline that began with Rhi's arrival at Pokémon GO Fest 2022. Rhi represents the GO Ultra Recon Squad that comes from a different dimension where there are Ultra Beasts rather than regular Pokémon species.

Community Day bonuses: I personally prefer the added bonuses to Community Day over the previous bonus of extended time. I enjoyed triple Catch XP throughout the day, and while I was unable to coordinate with other Trainers to take advantage of the trade bonus, I liked that it was there as an option.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Tier Four Staravia raids: This isn't a major negative aspect of all but I just feel like not all Community Days need these special Tier Four raids. Holding them back for special selections like Deino where Trainers would, of course, want more spawns after three hours feels like the right move rather than making it a consistent offering.

Overall

Starly Community Day was a classic execution of Pokémon GO's most iconic monthly event.