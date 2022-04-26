Pokémon GO Event Review: Stufful Community Day

Pokémon GO hosted Stufful Community Day this past weekend, introducing this new species and its Shiny on the same day. Let's see if this event was worth playing.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Stufful: It was very interesting to see a new species released for Community Day. That is a very unusual move, and it allowed us to hunt for both our Pokédex Stufful and Shiny Stufful all in one day.

Stufful: It was very interesting to see a new species released for Community Day. That is a very unusual move, and it allowed us to hunt for both our Pokédex Stufful and Shiny Stufful all in one day.

Three-hour return: This isn't a total positive because I don't love that we weren't given notice further in advance. I would've liked a few months warning to ensure all Trainers with jobs could have scheduled time off. As far as cutting the event down back to the pre-pandemic length of three hours, my initial thought was simply that the Pokémon GO community would push back. And they did. However, this is one of those "get back to normal" changes that I personally don't mind. It made the event more intense but highly doable for Trainers on the move. Not all will agree, but when it comes down to it, we're also getting extra bonuses in exchange for the hours lost.

Bonuses: Previously, we got a single Community Day bonus. This time around, we got triple catch XP, double Catch Candy, two Special Trades, and double chances at Candy XL. That, I think, is more than a fair trade.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

In my opinion, nothing.

Overall

I highly enjoyed Stufful Community Day in Pokémon GO, finding it to be a well-planned event centered around a surprising Pokémon that ended up being quite fun to hunt. I hope we'll continue to see Niantic enrich the bonuses too with more special features now that we're back to a three-hour run time.