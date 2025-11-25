Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Casey Donnellan Games, Kill It With Fire 2

Kill It With Fire 2 Drops Launch Trailer With Full Game Release

Check out the official launch trailer for Kill It With Fire 2, as Version 1.0 of the game has arrived on PS5, XSX|S, and Steam

Article Summary Kill It With Fire 2 launches in full on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam with Switch coming in 2026

Sequel expands to the multiverse with new locations like Spider City and Haunted Mansion to clear

New gameplay mechanics include potion brewing, weapon upgrades, and more spider-slaying tactics

Multiplayer enabled with Campaign Co-op and Spider Hunt, pitting exterminators against spiders

Indie game developer Casey Donnellan Games and publisher tinyBuild Games released a new trailer for Kill It With Fire 2 as they have released the full version of the game. This is basically a final look at the sequel where you use everything at your disposal (especially fire) to take care of all the creepy crawlies that have infested themselves in areas you're tasked with exterminating. You can check out the latest trailer above as the game is out today on PC via Steam, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, with the Nintendo Switch version arriving in 2026.

Kill It With Fire 2

Learn how the first title's massive success led to the sequel's creative choices. Delve into the inspirations that influenced the broadening of the in-game world to go interdimensional, embrace multiplayer, and more, with a first look into the highly-anticipated sequel development process and the philosophy behind its creation. Exterminate the lil' creeps across the multiverse. Squash new species across the spacetime continuum and in otherworldly locations like the Spider City and Haunted Mansion, each with its own set of challenges, weaponry, and discoveries.

Find new ways to slay with fresh gameplay mechanics, like potion brewing in the Artois Manor. Search every nook and cranny to locate missing ingredients and concoct special brews to enhance extermination. Complete objectives, including slaying certain breeds of spiders, to unlock abilities with the all-new weapon upgrade feature. Casey heard the huge demand for multiplayer: Kill it With Fire 2 encourages friends to slay together with two brand new modes: Spider Hunt and Campaign Co-op. Team up with three friends to tackle the game's campaign or engage in a toe-to-toe… to-many-other toes battle between Spider and Exterminator. Exterminators must eliminate rival player spiders without completely destroying the map, whereas spider players scramble to survive until time runs out.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!