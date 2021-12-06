Pokémon GO Event Review: Swinub Incense Day 2021

Yesterday, Niantic kicks off Pokémon GO's Season of Heritage with its first event: Swinub Incense Day. Let's see if this Ice/Ground-focused event started off things in an interesting manner for this new season.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

One-day : Gotta appreciate a single-day event. I personally didn't set out to play this event hardcore, but I did set two goals for myself: attempt to catch a Shiny Whooper and grind out some Swinub Candies. This isn't something I'd like to do for a whole week, and Niantic has previously shown odd tendencies to make events that should be short into long affairs (the Ed Sheeran event) and events that need space into truncated, blink-and-you'll-miss-it offerings (the Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl event). Setting this event as an Incense Day was the perfect call for such an offering, especially because this is just our first of likely multiple shots at catching these Ice-types. The Holiday Event, which comes in two parts this year, always includes a strong Ice-type focus.

: Gotta appreciate a single-day event. I personally didn't set out to play this event hardcore, but I did set two goals for myself: attempt to catch a Shiny Whooper and grind out some Swinub Candies. This isn't something I'd like to do for a whole week, and Niantic has previously shown odd tendencies to make events that should be short into long affairs (the Ed Sheeran event) and events that need space into truncated, blink-and-you'll-miss-it offerings (the Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl event). Setting this event as an Incense Day was the perfect call for such an offering, especially because this is just our first of likely multiple shots at catching these Ice-types. The Holiday Event, which comes in two parts this year, always includes a strong Ice-type focus. Swinub: Swinub was a clever choice as the focus Pokémon. Swinub was previously featured in its own Community Day, but that was quite a long time ago, which makes this a Pokémon that many players, especially newer players, will still want to Shiny hunt. Aside from the hope of catching a Shiny, Swinub evolves into the incredibly useful and powerful Mamoswine, making this a great opportunity to earn the Candy and Candy XL needed to power up your best Mamoswine.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Nothing: As a one-day, fairly casual event, this was simply well-done.

Overall

Swinub Incense Day was a perfectly-planned day of low-key Pokémon GO gameplay, giving players time to get into the grinding headspace for the first major event of the Season to arrive this week with the Dragonspiral Descent event. Stay tuned for more details on that Dragon-themed event, which runs from Tuesday, December 7, 2021, to Sunday, December 12, 2021.