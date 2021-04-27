Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Set For July As Remote Global Event

Pokémon GO's highly anticipated GO Fest 2021 was announced today by Niantic as a global remote event that will take place in July. Here's everything we know as well as details we're still currently waiting to find out.

Here's what we know:

Date: July 17 to July 18, 2021

It will be a remote event that all players will be able to access on their phones by purchasing a ticket. There will be no physical location, which means we're looking at something similar to last year's Pokémon GO Fest 2020.

Global challenges will return.

Team GO Rocket will be involved.

And… well, that's it! Here's the full announcement from Niantic:

Mark your calendars—Pokémon GO Fest will return this year as a two-day global event from July 17 to July 18, 2021! Last year's event featured the debut of a brand-new worldwide format that saw Trainers from around the globe working together to complete challenges, unlock rewards, and defeat Team GO Rocket. From the launch of the Global Challenge Arena to the thrilling research that led us to Victini, Pokémon GO Fest 2020 was truly an event to remember! What does this year's event have in store? Well, you'll just have to wait and see! 2021 marks both the twenty-fifth anniversary of Pokémon and the fifth anniversary of Pokémon GO, so trust us when we say you won't want to miss Pokémon GO Fest 2021!

For those unfamiliar with GO Fest, here's what we're waiting to see confirmed (or, honestly, leaked):

The structure: Last year saw the first-day cycle through themed hours, with a second day focused squarely on Team GO Rocket. The first day's structure was repeated with Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto earlier this year. Will it be back for GO Fest 2021?

Last year saw the first-day cycle through themed hours, with a second day focused squarely on Team GO Rocket. The first day's structure was repeated with Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto earlier this year. Will it be back for GO Fest 2021? What will be the new Mythical Pokémon: Last year, we skipped past two Sinnoh Mythicals and landed on Victini. I'd bet we'll cycle back this year and get either Shaymin or a double hitter of Phione and Manaphy. This bit was announced well before GO Fest 2020 launched last year, so hopefully, we'll have something to report soon.

Last year, we skipped past two Sinnoh Mythicals and landed on Victini. I'd bet we'll cycle back this year and get either Shaymin or a double hitter of Phione and Manaphy. This bit was announced well before GO Fest 2020 launched last year, so hopefully, we'll have something to report soon. New Shiny releases: This we actually found out as GO Fest launched last year, so keep an eye on Bleeding Cool, as we will be doing intense reporting leading up to the GO Fest 2021 launch.

Finally, just a warning: as someone who has been there, the teaser image can be exciting… but we ("we" being the entire GO community) put too much stock in it last year. Last year, Snorlax was featured prominently on the image, leading many to believe we'd see a Shiny release. Then… nothin'. So while the rumors of Shiny Chespin will fly, I'm willing to bet it will instead just get a Community Day and that its placement on the poster is mostly random.

This is exciting, fellow trainers! Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for all your Pokémon GO news, raid guides and spotlights.