Pokémon GO Guide: Prepare For The January 2020 Raid Bosses

Kyurem's second stint as the Legendary Raid Boss in Pokémon GO is finally ending in Pokémon GO. Now that this overlong stay is ending, January 2021 will be filled with… deep breath here… rotating bosses, at last! While you can certainly look forward to complete Raid Guides for each of these species, here is a breakdown of each of these upcoming Legendary Pokémon and how you can prepare for them.

The complete announcement of January 2021 in Pokémon GO, along with our commentary about how Bleeding Cool readers can prepare, is as follows.

Ho-Oh will be appearing in raids from Friday, January 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8) to Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Ho-Oh!

Weakness: Ho-Oh is a Fire/Flying-type, so the main weakness you will want to exploit is its double weakness to Rock-types.

Pokémon to Invest In: Rampardos, Tyranitar, Rhyperior, Terrakion, Landorus (with Rock-type moves only), Aerodactyl, Gigalith, Omastar.

Tip: Don't let the Recommended suggestions from Niantic "help" you here. They prioritize Defense, but if you instead prioritize Offense against Ho-Oh's double weakness, you'll mash on it.

Genesect holding a Burn Drive will be appearing in raids from Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Weakness: Double weak to Fire-types.

Pokémon to Invest In: Mega Charizard Y, Reshiram, Chandelure, Darmanitan, Blaziken, Heatran, Moltres, Entei.

Tip: Niantic can always change things last moment, but we're assuming here that Genesect with Burn Drive will operate in Pokémon GO the same way as the original games, where its Technoblast move becomes Fire-type but Genesect retains its typing. If Niantic changes things up and does alter Genesect's typing, which is unlikely, we will have to reassess.

Heatran will be appearing in raids from Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Heatran!

Weakness: Another double weakness! As a Fire/Steel-type Pokémon, Heatran is double weak to Ground-types.

Pokémon to Invest In: Garchomp, Landorus, Rhyperior (utilize Ground- rather than Rock-type attacks), Groudon, Excadrill, Golurk, Krookodile, Golem.

Tip: Going all in with your Stardust on Garchomp will pay off. Not only is it a great help in raids like this, but it's also terrific in GO Battle League.

Kyogre and Groudon will be appearing in raids from Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Kyogre or Shiny Groudon!

For Kyogre…

Weakness: Electric-type and Grass-types.

Pokémon to Invest In: Zekrom, Mega Venusaur, Raikou, Tangrowth, Electivire, Magnezone, Zapdos, Roserade.

For Groudon…

Weakness: Water-types and Grass-types.

Pokémon to Invest In: Mega Venusaur, Mega Blastoise, Kyogre, Mega Abomasnow, Tangrowth, Torterra, Gyarados, Swampert.

Tip: Our tip here is a simple one. Get out there and do these while you can, because Niantic knows how much Pokémon GO players value these Legendaries. Last year, they featured them very little. Take advantage of this rare feature while we're here.

A surprise Pokémon will be appearing in raids beginning on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Sigh.