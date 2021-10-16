Pokémon GO Halloween 2021 Event Part 1: Full Raid Rotation

The highly anticipated annual Halloween Event has begun in Pokémon GO. This time around, the Halloween Event 2021 will be split in two, with Part One going live today with unique offerings including the release of Shiny Spinarak, Special Research, Timed Research, new Costumed Pokémon, and more. You can expect breakdowns of all aspects of this event right here at Bleeding Cool. In this article, we will break down the raids available during this part of the event. Let's get into the details.

The Halloween 2021 Event Part One raid rotation in Pokémon GO includes:

Tier One

Espurr

Galarian Slowpoke

Murkrow – Shiny available, standard odds

Scraggy

Yamask – Shiny available, standard odds

This entire Tier is a huge why? for me. Last year and the year before, I chased down as many Tier One raids as I could to get the costumed Starters. None of those are available and instead we have… what, common spawns, most of which can't be shiny, and those that can have an unboosted Shiny rate? Not nearly worth a raid pass. This tier is the most disappointing aspect of the entire event in Pokémon GO.

Tier Three

Alolan Raichu – Shiny available, boosted odds

Banette

Halloween Mischief Drifblim – Shiny available, unknown odds

Sableye – Shiny available, standard odds

This is a bit better. Drifblim is worth raids in its costume and Alolan Raichu comes with a boosted Shiny rate. Stick to these two, fellow Pokémon GO trainers.

Tier Five

Altered Forme Giratina – Shiny available, standard Legendary odds of approximately one in 20

Mega Raids

Mega Gengar – Shiny available, standard Mega-capable odds of approximately one in 60

Overall, Halloween Mischief Drifblim is the only feature unique to this event that Pokémon GO is offering in raids. I have no idea what they could have been thinking, but it does seem that this year's event will lose the raid focus we've seen of previous years due to a barren rotation.