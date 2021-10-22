Pokémon GO Halloween Event Part Two Adds New Page To Hoopa Quest

The second part of the Halloween 2021 Event begins today in Pokémon GO. Like the first part of the event, this second part will introduce a new page to the Hoopa-themed Misunderstood Mischief questline, the season-long Special Research. Let's take a look at the quest so far and dive into the new tasks added to this Pokémon GO Research.

Here is the fully updated tasks and rewards of the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research in Pokémon GO:

Misunderstood Mischief Page One of Sixteen

Make 10 Nice Throws: 1 Incense

Use an Incense: 10 Poké Balls

Take 3 snapshots of wild Psychic-type Pokémon: 10 Nanab Berries

REWARDS: Gothita encounter, 1000 XP, 500 Stardust

Misunderstood Mischief Page Two of Sixteen

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust

REWARDS: 720 XP

Misunderstood Mischief Page Three of Sixteen

Make 3 Curveball Throws: 15 Poké Balls

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon: 15 Great Balls

Earn 5000 Stardust: 3 Max Revives

REWARDS: Hoopa encounter, 1000 XP, 500 Stardust

Misunderstood Mischief Page Four of Sixteen

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust

REWARDS: 720 XP

Misunderstood Mischief Page Five of Sixteen

Power up Pokémon 10 times: 15 Poké Balls

Catch 20 Psychic-type Pokémon: Abra encounter

Evolve 3 Psychic-type Pokémon: 3 Revives

REWARDS: Wobbuffet encounter, 10 Hyper Potion, 10 Inkay Candies

Misunderstood Mischief Page Six of Sixteen

[AUTO-CLAIM] 720 Stardust

REWARDS: 720 XP

Misunderstood Mischief Page Seven of Sixteen

Take a snapshot of your Buddy: Furfrou encounter

Catch a Furfrou: 1 Fast TM

Earn a Heart with your Buddy: 1 Charged TM

REWARDS: Minccino encounter, 1 Unova Stone, 15 Furfrou Candies

Misunderstood Mischief Page Eight of Sixteen

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust

REWARDS: 720 XP

Misunderstood Mischief Page Nine of Sixteen

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws: 15 Slowpoke Candies

Transfer 30 Pokémon: Galarian Slowpoke encounter

Evolve one Slowpoke: 1990 XP

REWARDS: Shedinja encounter, 5 Max Potions, 40 Mega Slowbro Energy

Misunderstood Mischief Page Ten of Sixteen

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust

REWARDS: 720 XP

The new page addedéto this Pokemon GO research is as follows:

Misunderstood Mischief Page Eleven of Sixteen

Earn 3 Candies walking with Your Buddy: 10 Yamask Candy

Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokémon: 10 Phantump Candy

Catch 30 Dark-type Pokémon: 10 Pumpkaboo Candy

REWARDS: Mimikyu Costume Pikachu encounter, 15 Ultra Balls, 40 Mega Gengar Energy

Misunderstood Mischief Page Twelve of Sixteen [SET TO UNLOCK AT A LATER DATE IN Pokémon GO]

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust

REWARDS: 720 XP