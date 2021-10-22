Pokémon GO Halloween Event Part Two Adds New Page To Hoopa Quest

Posted on
by
|
Comments

The second part of the Halloween 2021 Event begins today in Pokémon GO. Like the first part of the event, this second part will introduce a new page to the Hoopa-themed Misunderstood Mischief questline, the season-long Special Research. Let's take a look at the quest so far and dive into the new tasks added to this Pokémon GO Research.

Halloween 2021 Event graphic in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
Halloween 2021 Event graphic in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic

Here is the fully updated tasks and rewards of the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research in Pokémon GO:

Misunderstood Mischief Page One of Sixteen

  • Make 10 Nice Throws: 1 Incense
  • Use an Incense: 10 Poké Balls
  • Take 3 snapshots of wild Psychic-type Pokémon: 10 Nanab Berries
  • REWARDS: Gothita encounter, 1000 XP, 500 Stardust

Misunderstood Mischief Page Two of Sixteen

  • [AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust
  • REWARDS: 720 XP

Misunderstood Mischief Page Three of Sixteen

  • Make 3 Curveball Throws: 15 Poké Balls
  • Catch 10 different species of Pokémon: 15 Great Balls
  • Earn 5000 Stardust: 3 Max Revives
  • REWARDS: Hoopa encounter, 1000 XP, 500 Stardust

Misunderstood Mischief Page Four of Sixteen

  • [AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust
  • REWARDS: 720 XP

Misunderstood Mischief Page Five of Sixteen

  • Power up Pokémon 10 times: 15 Poké Balls
  • Catch 20 Psychic-type Pokémon: Abra encounter
  • Evolve 3 Psychic-type Pokémon: 3 Revives
  • REWARDS: Wobbuffet encounter, 10 Hyper Potion, 10 Inkay Candies

Misunderstood Mischief Page Six of Sixteen

  • [AUTO-CLAIM] 720 Stardust
  • REWARDS: 720 XP

Misunderstood Mischief Page Seven of Sixteen

  • Take a snapshot of your Buddy: Furfrou encounter
  • Catch a Furfrou: 1 Fast TM
  • Earn a Heart with your Buddy: 1 Charged TM
  • REWARDS: Minccino encounter, 1 Unova Stone, 15 Furfrou Candies

Misunderstood Mischief Page Eight of Sixteen

  • [AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust
  • REWARDS: 720 XP

Misunderstood Mischief Page Nine of Sixteen

  • Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws: 15 Slowpoke Candies
  • Transfer 30 Pokémon: Galarian Slowpoke encounter
  • Evolve one Slowpoke: 1990 XP
  • REWARDS: Shedinja encounter, 5 Max Potions, 40 Mega Slowbro Energy

Misunderstood Mischief Page Ten of Sixteen

  • [AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust
  • REWARDS: 720 XP

The new page addedéto this Pokemon GO research is as follows:

Misunderstood Mischief Page Eleven of Sixteen

  • Earn 3 Candies walking with Your Buddy: 10 Yamask Candy
  • Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokémon: 10 Phantump Candy
  • Catch 30 Dark-type Pokémon: 10 Pumpkaboo Candy
  • REWARDS: Mimikyu Costume Pikachu encounter, 15 Ultra Balls, 40 Mega Gengar Energy

Misunderstood Mischief Page Twelve of Sixteen [SET TO UNLOCK AT A LATER DATE IN Pokémon GO]

  • [AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust
  • REWARDS: 720 XP

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.