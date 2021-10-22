Pokémon GO Halloween Event Part Two Adds New Page To Hoopa Quest
The second part of the Halloween 2021 Event begins today in Pokémon GO. Like the first part of the event, this second part will introduce a new page to the Hoopa-themed Misunderstood Mischief questline, the season-long Special Research. Let's take a look at the quest so far and dive into the new tasks added to this Pokémon GO Research.
Here is the fully updated tasks and rewards of the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research in Pokémon GO:
Misunderstood Mischief Page One of Sixteen
- Make 10 Nice Throws: 1 Incense
- Use an Incense: 10 Poké Balls
- Take 3 snapshots of wild Psychic-type Pokémon: 10 Nanab Berries
- REWARDS: Gothita encounter, 1000 XP, 500 Stardust
Misunderstood Mischief Page Two of Sixteen
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust
- REWARDS: 720 XP
Misunderstood Mischief Page Three of Sixteen
- Make 3 Curveball Throws: 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 10 different species of Pokémon: 15 Great Balls
- Earn 5000 Stardust: 3 Max Revives
- REWARDS: Hoopa encounter, 1000 XP, 500 Stardust
Misunderstood Mischief Page Four of Sixteen
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust
- REWARDS: 720 XP
Misunderstood Mischief Page Five of Sixteen
- Power up Pokémon 10 times: 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 20 Psychic-type Pokémon: Abra encounter
- Evolve 3 Psychic-type Pokémon: 3 Revives
- REWARDS: Wobbuffet encounter, 10 Hyper Potion, 10 Inkay Candies
Misunderstood Mischief Page Six of Sixteen
- [AUTO-CLAIM] 720 Stardust
- REWARDS: 720 XP
Misunderstood Mischief Page Seven of Sixteen
- Take a snapshot of your Buddy: Furfrou encounter
- Catch a Furfrou: 1 Fast TM
- Earn a Heart with your Buddy: 1 Charged TM
- REWARDS: Minccino encounter, 1 Unova Stone, 15 Furfrou Candies
Misunderstood Mischief Page Eight of Sixteen
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust
- REWARDS: 720 XP
Misunderstood Mischief Page Nine of Sixteen
- Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws: 15 Slowpoke Candies
- Transfer 30 Pokémon: Galarian Slowpoke encounter
- Evolve one Slowpoke: 1990 XP
- REWARDS: Shedinja encounter, 5 Max Potions, 40 Mega Slowbro Energy
Misunderstood Mischief Page Ten of Sixteen
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust
- REWARDS: 720 XP
The new page addedéto this Pokemon GO research is as follows:
Misunderstood Mischief Page Eleven of Sixteen
- Earn 3 Candies walking with Your Buddy: 10 Yamask Candy
- Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokémon: 10 Phantump Candy
- Catch 30 Dark-type Pokémon: 10 Pumpkaboo Candy
- REWARDS: Mimikyu Costume Pikachu encounter, 15 Ultra Balls, 40 Mega Gengar Energy
Misunderstood Mischief Page Twelve of Sixteen [SET TO UNLOCK AT A LATER DATE IN Pokémon GO]
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust
- REWARDS: 720 XP