Pokémon GO Introduces Snom & Frosmoth In New Event

It will take 400 Candy and a Buddy requirement to evolve Snom to Frosmoth in Pokémon GO... but only during a certain time of day.

Pokémon GO will soon release Snom… and it has quite the evolution requirement. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Cozy Companions event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Wednesday, August 6, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Wednesday, August 6, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: The new Galarian species Snom will be introduced during this event. It will take an exceptional amount of Snom Candy to evolve Snom into Frosmoth… as well as some other requirements. You can use 400 Snom Candy to evolve Snom into Frosmoth after you earn 10 hearts with Snom as your buddy. You can only evolve Snom into Frosmoth at night. Whew!

Shiny Tandemaus will be available for the first time.

Shiny Tandemaus will be available for the first time. Wild Spawns: Abra, Geodude, Karrablast, Shelmet, and Phantump, all of which can be Shiny. Alolan Geodude, which can also be Shiny, will be a rare spawn.

Abra, Geodude, Karrablast, Shelmet, and Phantump, all of which can be Shiny. Alolan Geodude, which can also be Shiny, will be a rare spawn. Event bonuses: 2× XP from hatching Eggs. One extra Special Trade per day. Tandemaus will have an increased chance to be encountered from Party Play. Friendship levels will increase faster than normal through opening Gifts, trading Pokémon, or battling together in raids, Gyms, or Trainer Battles! Field Research: Complete Field Research tasks to earn encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Eggs: 7 KM Eggs: Galarian Farfetch'd (can be Shiny), Pancham (can be Shiny), Charcadet (can be Shiny), and Snom. After the event, Snom will join the 5 KM Egg pool.

Timed Research: Both Free Timed Research and Paid Timed Research will be available. Two Free Timed Research questlines: One Lucky Egg Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Snom and Tandemaus More. Niantic notes that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Paid Timed Research for $1.99 USD: One Lucky Egg One Star Piece Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Snom, Tandemaus, and more. Niantic notes: "Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time."

Both Free Timed Research and Paid Timed Research will be available.

