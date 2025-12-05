Posted in: Final Fantasy XIV, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy XIV: Online

Final Fantasy XIV Online Drops New Trailer For "Into the Mist"

Final Fantasy XIV Online dropped a new trailer showcasing their next patch for "Into the Mist" as well as a Tom Morello raid track

Article Summary Final Fantasy XIV unveils Patch 7.4: Into the Mist, launching December 16, 2025 with new content and features

Patch brings a new main scenario, Mistwake dungeon, Hell on Rails trial, and The Arcadion: Heavyweight raid tier

Legendary guitarist Tom Morello creates "Everything Burns" for the new Arcadion raid, featuring Caleb Shomo

Major gameplay updates include a 72-player PvP campaign, expanded glamour options, UI upgrades, and new jobs

Square Enix released a new trailer and some additional details about their next major update coming to Final Fantasy XIV Online, as Patch 7.4: Into the Mist is on the way. The team took to both YouTube and Twitch for a special livestream, detailing much of what you'll see in the next patch, as well as revealing that Tom Morello from Rage Against the Machine made a new raid track for the game! We have more details below for all of this, as the patch will arrive on December 16, 2025.

Final Fantasy XIV Online – Patch 7.4: Into the Mist

During the broadcast, Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida also showcased upcoming additions to the game previously revealed during a Letter from the Producer LIVE broadcast, including a new 72-player Frontline PvP campaign, Worqor Chirteh (Triumph), which will have teams contend over objectives while weather conditions threaten to turn the tide of battle at any moment, the Command Panel, a new UI element inspired by player feedback, and the Strategy Board, a long-awaited feature for parties of players to plan and utlise strategies while taking on formidable foes.

New Main Scenario Quests

New Dungeon – Mistwake

Mistwake New Trial – Hell on Rails – Includes both Normal and Extreme modes

Includes both Normal and Extreme modes New Raid Tier – The Arcadion: Heavyweight – includes both Normal and Savage modes Note: Savage difficulty will be released on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026

– includes both Normal and Savage modes New Unreal Trial – Tsukuyomi's Pain (Unreal): Take on Tsukuyomi, at level 100

Tsukuyomi's Pain (Unreal): Take on Tsukuyomi, at level 100 Duty Support Additions – Support for the Dzemael Darkhold and Aurum Vale will be added

Support for the Dzemael Darkhold and Aurum Vale will be added Occult Crescent Update – 3 new Phantom Jobs (Mystic Knight, Dancer, and Gladiator) and the introduction of accessories that include set bonuses

3 new Phantom Jobs (Mystic Knight, Dancer, and Gladiator) and the introduction of accessories that include set bonuses Further Cosmic Tool Enhancement

Glamour System Updates – Removal of level/class/job restrictions on gear for glamour purposes, allowing players to glamour the appearance of gear regardless of previous level, class, and job restrictions. Due to the impact on character animations, weapons and tools can only be equipped by the corresponding class/job

Removal of level/class/job restrictions on gear for glamour purposes, allowing players to glamour the appearance of gear regardless of previous level, class, and job restrictions. PvP Updates – The start of PvP Series 10, existing action adjustments, and the addition of a new Frontline campaign: Worqor Chirteh (Triumph)

The start of PvP Series 10, existing action adjustments, and the addition of a new Frontline campaign: Worqor Chirteh (Triumph) Miscellaneous Updates – Gold Saucer updates, new UI color themes (Clear White, Clear Green), Strategy Board, Command Panel, and more

Yoshida also outlined content set to arrive in Patch 7.41 and 7.45, including:

Phantom Weapon Updates (Patch 7.41)

Cosmic Exploration – New Planet – Oizys (Patch 7.41) – The latest planet for crafters and gatherers to explore, as well as new rewards and system updates

The latest planet for crafters and gatherers to explore, as well as new rewards and system updates New Variant Dungeon (Patch 7.45) – Merchant's Tale – Players can enjoy the content with different ways to play and difficulty levels to suit their playstyles

Merchant's Tale – Players can enjoy the content with different ways to play and difficulty levels to suit their playstyles Inconceivably Further Hildibrand Adventures (Patch 7.45)

Tom Morella Raid Track

Patch 7.4 arrives with the latest tier of the Arcadion raid series alongside a brand-new track from the mind of Grammy Award-winning artist Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave, Prophets of Rage) featuring Caleb Shomo (Beartooth). The track, titled "Everything Burns," is set to feature on Tom Morello's new album, also available as a standalone single on Wednesday, December 17, and is showcased in the "AAC Heavyweight M4" and "AAC Heavyweight M4 (Savage)" raid encounters. The track itself is the result of a conversation with a long-time friend of Tom Morello and a name familiar to the world of Final Fantasy XIV in Jason Charles Miller, vocalist for some of the most iconic Final Fantasy XIV tracks such as "Close in the Distance" and "To the Edge." After sharing Final Fantasy XIV Sound Director and Composer Masayoshi Soken's passion for Tom's music, the wheels were set in motion, resulting in the hard-hitting, ear-splitting track revealed today.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!