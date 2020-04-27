Pokémon GO Is Slowly Rolling Out Remote Raids To Trainers

Niantic revealed today that they are now slowly rolling out the Remote Raids in Pokémon GO to a select set of trainers to start. The company posted several posts on their Twitter account, which we have for you below to read up on the shorthand details. These new raids have been designed so players can continue to play the game from home, which is a necessity since the COVID-19 epidemic has forced many countries into lockdown and self-quarantine. Effectively eliminating the ability to go walk around and take part in events and activities happening in the game. We'll see if these new raids improve the ability to play the game or give people a weird way to exploit it. But in any case, those who have sorely missed playing Pokémon GO will be able to do so again shortly.

The ability to join any Raid Battle you can see on the Nearby screen or that you can tap on the map is now live for Level 40 Trainers! Level 40 Trainers can use a Remote Raid Pass to do so. Stay tuned as we continue to gradually roll out this feature to more Trainers. The ability to join any Raid Battle you can see on the Nearby screen or that you can tap on the map is now live for Level 35 Trainers and above! These Trainers can use a Remote Raid Pass to do so. Stay tuned as we continue to gradually roll out this feature to more Trainers. The ability to join any Raid Battle you can see on the Nearby screen or that you can tap on the map is now live for Level 20 Trainers and above! These Trainers can use a Remote Raid Pass to do so. Remote Raid Passes are now available in the in-game shop! With a Remote Raid Pass, you'll be able to join any Raid Battles you can see on the Nearby screen or tap on the map!