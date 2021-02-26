Pokémon GO Makes Changes In GO Battle League Season 7

Niantic is switching things up in Pokémon GO's PVP platform, GO Battle League. In its seventh season, GBL will offer different Pokémon encounters, new avatar items, extra Candy XL, and more.

Here are the details for Pokémon GO's upcoming GBL Season Seven:

Trainers who reach Rank 10 will obtain the Pikachu Libre avatar items.

Trainers who reach Legend will obtain new avatar items and a pose inspired by Elesa from the original Pokémon Black Version and Pokémon White Version games. Pokémon encountered in GBL will also be inspired by Elsa.

Once you hit rank 19, you get an Elite Charged TM. Hitting this rank will also guarantee an Elite Fast TM as an end-of-season reward. Remember, though, seasons are longer now so you won't get the Elite Fast TM until June

Some changes in Pokémon encounters: Upon hitting Rank 20, trainers will get a guaranteed encounter with the Legendary Pokémon currently featured in five-star raids at that time the next time they win an encounter. Rank 1 guarantees a Zebstrika encounter. Rank 1 and up features Poliwhirl, Flaaffy, Pupitar, Galvantula, and more. Rank 10 and up features Medicham, Frillish, Stunfisk, and more. This is major, as Frillish was previously featured only for Rank 20 and up. Rank 15 and up features Scraggy, Lampent, and Rufflet. From rank 20 and up features the Legendary Pokémon currently in raids. Ace rank and up adds Deino to the pool. Legend rank, as with previous seasons, guarantees a Pikachu Libre encounter. Just once, though.

Catching the following Pokémon in GO Battle League offers more Candy XL than normal: Poliwhirl, Flaaffy, Pupitar, Medicham, Scraggy, Galvantula, Lampent, and Stunfisk.

Personally, I think that the Frillish, Deino, and Rufflet encounters alone are worth upping my PVP skills. For those entering GO Battle League in Season Seven, I wish you the best of luck. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool as each league and cup goes live for a breakdown on the overall top choices.