Pokémon GO Makes Good On Promises With Fletchling Community Day

It must be said: Niantic seems to be a company that listens to its players. While we have been critical of recent events that seemed to speak to a disconnect between the Pokémon GO developers and those of us who play the game, they have made good on last month's promise to improve Community Day. There have been widespread complaints about the once anticipated monthly Community Day event, with players dissatisfied with the Pokémon choices, a focus on species with their Shinies already released, an overwhelming amount of Kanto Pokémon, and uninteresting moves. Well, in March, all of those issues are addressed with Fletchling Community Day, which will see the release of the first-ever Shiny Kalos Pokémon in the game. Let's dive into the details.

Niantic announced the full details for Fletchling Community Day on their official Pokémon GO blog, which are as follows:

Date: Saturday, March 6th, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM local time.

Community Day Pokémon: Fletchling

Exclusive move: Fletchling with Incinerate.

Community Day Box: For 1,280 PokéCoins, trainers will get 50 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, a Poffin, and an Elite Fast TM.

Ticketed Research: $1 USD gets access to the "The Bravest Bird" Special Research. Last month's Special Research saw a return to form for these, with the rewards back to their normal quality.

Bonus: 3× Catch XP

As usual: Incense popped during the event will last for three hours and Fletchling will be photobombing GO Snapshot pictures.

I, for one, am glad to see a focus on a new Pokémon, the addition of a new Shiny, a useful move in Incinerate, and, more than anything, continued proof that Niantic wants to make Pokémon GO the best it can be. Hopefully, the developers realize that the critiques largely come from the fact that people love this game and, in turn, hopefully we as the community can observe their reactions to both the Mega Raid feedback as well as this and see that they, too, want to make Pokémon GO the best experience it can be. That's what I believe, at least.