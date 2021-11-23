Pokémon GO Offers Four Extra Raid Hours & Spotlight Hours This Week

This Friday, Hoopa Unbound will arrive in Pokémon GO with a new Special Research for those who finished the season-long Misunderstood Mischief Special Research. As a tie-in to this release, Niantic will hold the Mischief Unbound event in Pokémon GO this weekend. It will operate concurrently with the current Ed Sheeran event, so instead of introducing new event spawns, it will offer special bonus Raid Hours and Spotlight Hours. There will be four extra bonus versions of each event in addition to the week's normal offerings. Damn, Niantic! Let's get into the details.

Niantic posted the following details regarding this week's bonus Raid Hours over at the official Pokémon GO blog:

To close out the mischief this Season, you can look forward to Raid Hour events from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time on the following days. Perhaps this is Hoopa's way of celebrating your time together?

The available Raid Hours will be:

November 26th: Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres

Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres November 27th: Heatran

Heatran November 28th: Regirock, Regice, Registeel

Regirock, Regice, Registeel November 29th: Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion

Niantic continued to explain what's going on with this week's extra Spotlight Hours as well, writing:

In addition to the extra Raid Hours, there will be additional Spotlight Hours as well! On the following days from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. local time, these Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild. How mischievous!

The additional Spotlight Hours will be:

November 26th: Rattata

Rattata November 27th: Sableye

Sableye November 28th: Pikachu

Pikachu November 29th: Beldum

Because there was no callout regarding Spotlight Hour bonuses, I'm sure that we can assume there will be no Spotlight Hour bonuses. There are already event bonuses running through the whole event anyway, and those are double catch XP and double transfer Candy. If you want to take advantage of the former during Spotlight Hour, your best bet would be to pop a Lucky Egg at the start of the hour.