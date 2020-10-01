Pokémon GO Offers Free Weekly Remote Raid Passes This Fall

Niantic has certainly been making waves in the Pokémon GO community recently. They were lauded for making the game playing during quarantine thanks to features like the buffed Incense, Remote Raiding, and Remote Raid Invites. Much of that goodwill they've earned seems to have been lost in the past couple of months due to various additions or changes made to the game that has garnered controversy. The introduction of Mega Evolution, which many felt was a pay-gated system due to the way Mega Raids much be battled in order to earn Mega Energy, created such swift backlash that Niantic promised to change the system. Then, recent GO Battle League glitches saw Niantic respond to an open letter from the PVP community with plans to fix these glitches with transparency, only to follow up that promise with an update so glitchy that they had to cancel GO Battle Night less than a full day before the event. Now, their latest controversy saw the company post an update about their pandemic bonuses that suggested the buffed Incense would no longer work effectively unless the trainer was walking while using it. On the heels of this update, perhaps the most controversial in the game's history, Niantic has released another update promising… free weekly Remote Raid Passes.

The text of the update reads:

Enjoy a limited-time promotion for Remote Raid Passes! From Monday, October 5, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7) to Monday, November 30, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8), there will be a free Remote Raid Pass available every Monday. Each Remote Raid Pass will be available for only a week, so be sure to check the in-game shop each week to claim that week's Remote Raid Pass before it's gone. As a reminder, you must have fewer than three Remote Raid Passes to claim the weekly free Remote Raid Pass.

It's unlikely that this total of nine free Remote Raid passes will do much to assuage the current outrage… but that doesn't mean trainers won't claim them.