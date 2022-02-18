Pokémon GO Safari Zone Returns With A Live Event In Spain

When COVID-19 hit, one of the first aspects of Pokémon GO to change was the Safari Zone style of events. Niantic had three Safari Zones announced for 2020, which were meant to be live, in-person events leading up to that year's Pokémon GO Fest. The events were then postponed and temporarily replaced with remote digital-only offerings, which brought the event's spawns directly to the player. Autumn of 2021 saw Niantic reintroduce live events as the world began to shift back to normal. Or, at least some degree of normalcy. We saw Niantic finally host in-person make-up events for those 2020 Safari Zones, which suggested that we would soon get new in-person events. Now, 2022 has seen that come to fruition. First, Pokémon GO Tour: Live is happening next weekend in select locations, which marks the first time that this style of event has had an in-person equivalent. Then, today, Niantic announced the return of Pokémon GO Safari Zones as live, in-person events starting with a weekend in Seville, Spain in May 2022. Let's get into the details.

Niantic announced the details of the first Safari Zone of 2022 over at the official Pokémon GO blog, writing:

We're excited to announce the location of 2022's first Pokémon GO Safari Zone: Seville, Spain. From May 13, 2022, to May 15, 2022, we are transforming Seville's Parque del Alamillo into a Pokémon GO paradise! Get ready to discover a plethora of Pokémon in the wild, and complete exclusive Special Research available only to Trainers who participate in the event. Explore the stunning city of Seville, and meet both local and international Trainers alike. We can't wait for you to join us! Tickets will be available soon. Stay tuned for more information!