Pokémon GO Set To Introduce A Friendship Referral Program

Niantic will soon unroll a new feature in Pokémon GO. This "referral program" will reward those who bring new trainers to Pokémon GO, offering unique perks to both the referrer and the person they've referred. Let's get into what we know so far.

On the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced:

We're excited to announce that a referral program will soon be coming to Pokémon GO! When you refer a friend to enjoy Pokémon GO—whether it's their first time playing or they're returning after a break—they'll receive rewards like Pokémon encounters, Rare Candy, Incubators, and more as they hit milestones on their adventure—and so will you.

It remains to be seen how these rewards will be given and if there will be a limit to how many referrals one can capitalize off of. I'd bet we'll see some limitation to avoid people with multiple accounts benefitting off of each other endlessly.

Niantic continued:

Like other features we've launched in the past, we'll be tuning the referral program over time in order to make the process as easy and exciting as possible. Trainers in Australia will be the first to receive referral codes that they can share with friends. Stay tuned for more information as we roll out this exciting new program! We hope that you enjoy playing Pokémon GO together!

Previous features that have debuted in Australia were mostly added to the game on a trial basis. With no mention of a trial. it seems as if this feature is undoubtedly coming to the game. This is the first major new feature of 2021, as Niantic continues to keep Pokémon GO dynamic. Last year alone, they introduced multiple new features that are now staples of the game, including Buddy Adventure and GO Battle League. Hopefully, this feature will end up being more along the lines of those and less of the maligned AR Tasks feature. As news comes in regarding this upcoming referral program, Bleeding Cool will report.