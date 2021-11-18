Pokémon GO Sets Details For December 2021 Community Day Recap

Pokémon GO has announced details for December 2021 Community Day Recap which will bring back this year's CD spawns with high Shiny rates. Let's get into the details.

Here is an easy-to-understand breakdown of the full Pokémon GO December 2021 Community Day announcement:

Date & time: Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Wild Community Day spawns: All of the 2021 Community Day Pokémon will be featured here with increased Shiny rates over the course of Saturday and Sunday. Saturday, December 18th: Machop Roselia Swablu Gible Snivy Fletchling Sunday, December 19th: Eevee Duskull Shinx Tepig Oshawott

All of the 2021 Community Day Pokémon will be featured here with increased Shiny rates over the course of Saturday and Sunday. Eggs: 2020 Community Day Pokémon will appear in Eggs along with Budew: Charmander Weedle Abra Gastly Rhyhorn Magikarp Porygon Elekid Magby Seedot Piplup Budew

2020 Community Day Pokémon will appear in raids along: Event bonuses: Incense activated during the event will last for three hours. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. 1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event. 2× Catch XP. 2× Catch Stardust.

Special bonuses : These will live in Pokémon GO all weekend from Friday, December 17, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. local time to Sunday December 19, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. local time. 25% reduced stardust cost for trades. One extra special trade per day.

: These will live in Pokémon GO all weekend from Friday, December 17, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. local time to Sunday December 19, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. local time.

Niantic has also announced Timed Research, Special Research, and Field Research, writing:

Special Research Story: December Community Day 2021 For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the December Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, December Community Day 2021. Stay tuned for when tickets for the December Community Day 2021 Special Research story go live! Timed Research From Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. local time to Monday, December 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Timed Research will be available with tasks focused on all of the Pokémon that have been featured in Community Day events over the past two years! Field Research Tasks Friday, December 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, December 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PST (GMT −8). Complete certain Field Research tasks to earn Mega Energy for the following Pokémon: Charizard, Beedrill, Gengar, Gyarados, Altaria

Stay tuned for a breakdown of the exclusive Community Day moves that will be available for the December 2021 Community Day recap.