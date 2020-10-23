Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours For November 2020 Announced

October isn't over yet, but Niantic is already looking ahead. Ahead of the Galarian Ponyta drop hinted at for tonight (we're betting 9 PM Pacific to tie-in to the Crown Tundra release), Pokémon GO released their announcement for November features. While they were very coy about what Pokémon would be featured in raids, they spelled out the entire slate of Pokémon that would be featured in the game's weekly Spotlight Hour. Here is a breakdown of the species, the bonuses, and what Bleeding Cool thinks trainers should focus on for the hour.

Niantic announced the following Spotlight Hours for Pokémon GO, to be featured at 6 PM on each date:

Tuesday, November 3, 2020: Cubone will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon.

This is likely to be a popular one. Cubone may be more common in certain biomes (it's far more common on the west coast of the United States in comparison to the east coast), but it remains a relatively difficult spawn to find outside of those biomes. It isn't often featured in events, so this will be one to get after. In addition to a spicy choice of spawn, the hour will feature the most coveted Spotlight bonus in Pokémon GO: double catch stardust.

Tuesday, November 10, 2020: Jigglypuff will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon.

Jigglypuff has be pretty heavily featured in events this year compared to Cubone, but trainers who have yet to hit level forty will want to grind the double catch XP by throwing on a Lucky Egg.

Tuesday, November 17, 2020: Meowth will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon.

Perhaps the oddest choice considering Kanto Meowth was available in tasks with a higher Shiny rate during Alolan Meowth Limited Research Day, the double catch Candy makes this an easy hour to instead focus on Legendary Raids.

Tuesday, November 24, 2020: Barboach will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon.

Barboach is a common spawn but is another that hasn't been an event feature since its Shiny release back in late 2019. It's nowhere near rare, but trainers who don't have the Shiny in Pokémon GO have a good chance at encountering hundreds of Barboach if they play this hour cleverly. The bonus is another good one, so be sure to save up Pokémon to transfer for this date.