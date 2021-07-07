Pokémon GO Teams Up With The Try Guys & Google Play

Niantic has announced new Pokémon GO collaborations ahead of their highly anticipated summer event, GO Fest. Let's take a look at exactly what a crossover between Pokémon GO and the Try Guys looks like.

Over on the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced Google Play as the official sponsor of GO Fest 2021. This will include the following perks:

Three months of YouTube Premium: To celebrate the fifth anniversary of Pokémon GO, eligible trainers will get three months of YouTube Premium for free! YouTube Premium is everything viewers love about YouTube—uninterrupted. The service enables users to enjoy both YouTube and YouTube Music ad-free, offline, and in the background.

There will be more news on this specific perk next week. It could be that this will only be available for Google Play customers, which would rule out iPhone users… which would certainly be a choice. Is Niantic out here sending green text messages?

They went on to specify more bonuses for Google Play users:

Google Play Points multiplier: From Monday, July 12, 2021, to Sunday, July 18, 2021, Google Play subscribers will earn 4× Google Play Points on all purchases made in Pokémon GO—including tickets to Pokémon GO Fest 2021. Google Play Points can be redeemed for Pokémon GO coupons and more.

Now comes the Try Guys. The Try Guys are a collective of content creators including Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang that began at Buzzfeed and now continues as its own successful media brand. This new Pokémon GO and Google Play collaboration will unlock exclusive Try Guys content.

Exclusive content with The Try Guys: To help you get ready for Pokémon GO Fest 2021, we teamed up with The Try Guys to bring you the ultimate Pokémon GO Fest 2021 training experience. Full of Pokémon GO tips and celebrity cameos (like Jordan Fisher and Chloe Kim!), you'll choose your own adventure and the topic you want to focus on, whether that's fitness, music, exploration, or all of the above! Jump into the challenge and get ready for an epic Pokémon GO Fest experience!

It's been interesting to see Pokémon as a franchise lean into celebrity collaborations for their 25th Anniversary, but one thing that isn't mentioned here which offers a nice balance is Niantic's social media focus on telling the stories of individual trainers. It has also been great to see Niantic pair with vloggers like ZöeTwoDots, who has been a voice for the community for a long time. If the cost of the community involvement we want from Niantic is the thumbnail with that guy in the glasses making the YouTube Face, then that is a cost I am more than willing to pay.