Pokémon GO Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally Begins Today: Full Details

The new Pokémon GO Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally begins today. This event, which sees the release of Hisuian Electrode via evolution, is meant to prepare players for Pokémon GO Tour: Johto next weekend. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details of this new Pokémon GO event:

Friday, February 18th, 2022, at 10:00 AM to Friday, February 25, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time. This puts this event as a week-long offering, leading up to the day before the Pokémon GO Tour: Johto event. I strongly encourage those who have purchased tickets for the Johto Tour to play this event and push to get as many Poké Balls as possible. New species release: Hisuian Electrode. Starting with the event, trainers will be able to evolve Hisuian Voltorb into Hisuian Electrode by using 50 Voltorb Candies.

A new Timed Research questline will award Poké Balls to prep us for Pokémon GO Tour: Johto. These will also be available to you via your Buddy picking them up as well as through Field Research Task Rewards. Field Research Task Rewards will include Poké Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls. New Avatar Item: Niantic writes: "Dress up as an iconic and mysterious character known to appear at the Galar Pokémon League with a new avatar outfit! This outstanding outfit will be available in the shop at the start of this event."

