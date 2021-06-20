Pokémon Gold Sealed, Graded Game Up For Auction At ComicConnect

ComicConnect, a comics and collectibles-focused auction house based in New York City, New York, has put a rare sealed and graded copy of Pokémon Gold Version onto the auction block! Prospective bidders have up until 6:34 PM Central Time (or 7:34 PM Eastern Time) on Monday, June 21st, to place a bid for this exquisite copy of one of the powerhouse games in Pokémon's extensive history as a beloved media franchise.

Set in Johto, a region that is distinct from the first generation's region of Kanto and separated by a major mountain range and the Tohjo Falls, the second generation of these games features a storyline largely focused on the revival (and, spoiler alert, ultimate dissolution) of Team Rocket, following the events of Pokémon Red and Green, the first-ever games in the franchise (if you'll recall, Green Version was made as Blue Version when localized outside of Japan).

According to the auction listing on ComicConnect's website:

A+ Seal Rating; First-party H-Seam; Made in Japan. E Rating; Y-Fold box; Foil(USA Code)

Introduced 100 new Pokémon (Second Generation); Developed by Game Freak; Directed by Satoshi Tajiri; Programmed by Shigeki Morimoto; Cover Artist: Ken Sugimori

Gotta catch even more! Enter a whole new world, with new Pokémon to capture, train and battle! Meet Professor Elm and get the all-new Poke Gear, including map, radio, cell phone and clock. Set the clock then watch as day turns to night and events take place in real time – and be sure to keep and eye out for Pokémon that come out only at night!

If this auction listing appeals to you, you can find the auction on ComicConnect's website by clicking here. Remember, you have until Monday, June 21st at 6:34 PM Central Time, or 7:34 PM Eastern Time, to place a bid on this wonderful piece of Pokémon history. Good luck!