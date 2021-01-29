Pokémon Masters EX Announces "Palentine's Day" Features & Event

DeNA Co., Ltd has announced the details of "Palentine's Day" in their mobile hit Pokémon Masters EX, which sees iconic trainers and Pokémon from the main series brought into this fun, narrative game. Palentine's Day is, quoting DeNA Co., Ltd. in partnership with The Pokémon Company, the day when trainers in Paiso, the region in which the game takes place, can "show thanks to their friends by gifting them with sweet desserts." Let's take a look at the details.

DeNA Co., Ltd.'s official announcement for Pasio's Palentine's Day events in Pokémon Masters EX includes:

Dessert-themed versions of the trainer Serena and her Pokémon Whimsicott and the trainer Dawn and her Pokémon Alcremie to their teams via the sync pair spotlight scout in Pokémon Masters EX. Serena and Whimsicott can be obtained starting today and running through February 18th at 9:59 PM Pacific. The Dawn and Alcremie team will be available starting January 31st at 10:00 PM Pacific through February 18 at 9:59 PM Pacific.

New attacks! Serena and Whimsicott will be able to use Stun Spore to paralyze their opponent, while Dawn and Alcremie can use moves including Charm and Fake Tears to lower the opponent's Attack and Sp. Def.

These Pokémon Masters EX sync pairs will be able to reach a 6★ EX Potential rating, allowing for an increase in the strength of their sync moves. This will also provide them with optional Palentine's Day-themed clothing to wear.

In-game story: "Baking Buddies" is now available to players who have already completed Chapter One of the main story and will be accessible until February 18th at 9:59 PM Pacific.

During "Baking Buddies," Serena and Dawn will appear in their Palentine's Day dessert-themed outfits. In the storyline, they will track down ingredients to make treats for other characters. Players will be able to earn Melty Chocolate, Fluffy Frosting, Fresh Berry, and Chocoberry Cake.

Finally, Pokémon Masters EX players that log in during the "Baking Buddies" story event will able to receive up to 1,000 Gems, which will allow them to add up to three sync pairs to their teams.