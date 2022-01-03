Pokémon Masters EX Celebrates 2022 & Prepares For Sinnoh Villains

Pokémon Master EX players can now enjoy a celebratory bonus for the New Year. Let's take a look at what mobile developer DeNA is offering along with two new videos that were posted.

Here is a breakdown of the content currently available in Pokémon Master EX as part of the New Year's Rally 2022 event as announced in the new video dropped on the game's official YouTube channel:

100 million gems available to be claimed

7000 gems as a log-in bonus

Special scout tickets

Sync pair Volkner (in New Year's 2022 garb) and Electivire from December 31st, 2021 at 10 PM Pacific until January 17th, 2022 at 9:59 PM Pacific Details: "A strike sync pair that gets powered up when landing a supereffective move! They can use Electric-type moves that attack either a single opponent or all opponents!"

Sync pair Sabrina (in New Year's 2022 garb) and Chngling from December 31st, 2021 at 10 PM Pacific until January 17th, 2022 at 9:59 PM Pacific Details: "A Psychic-type support sync pair that can protect allies from status conditions, recover HP, and apply the Enduring effect."



The video also announces that a "Sinnoh-Themed Prelude" to the Villain Arc is underway. A tag at the end showcases Team Galactic Boss, Cyrus, with a foreboding voiceover saying "No one can stop me." The text on the screen reads: "January 12: Sinnoh Chapter of the Villain Arc begins."

The other new Pokémon Masters EX video is essentially a 2021 recap. The video, which was posted right here, shows a montage of some of the game's most popular trainers and Pokémon as it shows off experiences that players had all throughout last year. The video ends with an invite to keep playing in 2022.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for daily news on all things Pokémon including Masters EX, Pokémon GO, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and beyond. 2021 was a major year for the franchise as it celebrated its 25th anniversary, but something tells me 2022 will be one for the history books as well.