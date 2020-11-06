Pokémon Masters EX Celebrates 30 Million Downloads

DeNA's hit mobile game Pokémon Masters EX is celebrating a huge milestone. The game, which sees players try to recruit different trainers from the main series games for battle on the island of Pasio, has now surpassed 30 million downloads worldwide, including both Android and Apple devices since its launch in August 2019. Now, celebrating this milestone, Pokémon Masters EX has announced that players will receive 1500 Gems which will add up to five sync pairs for their teams. Along with the celebration of this milestone, mobile developer DeNA has announced a slew of new content.

The new content now coming to Pokémon Masters EX includes new sync pairs:

Alder & Volcarona as a new Bug-type sync pair. Alder is a Champion of the Unova Region, introduced in Generation Five. He and his partner Volcarona can now be added to your team in-game. This team will be available until November 29th at 9:59 PM Pacific.

Lisia & Altaria as a Dragon-type sync pair, but this will be available for a shorter amount of time, ending November 11th at 9:59PM. Altaria will be able to Mega Evolve after using a sync-move.

In addition to these new sync pairs now available, three new events were announced for Pokémon Masters EX. In their announcement, DeNA wrote:

"Dazzling Dizzying Battle Stage" Story Event: This in-game story event is available from now until November 11 at 9:59PM Pacific time for players who have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story. This event follows Hoenn region Trainer Lisia as she works with her Pokémon partner Atlaria, and Trainers Hilda and Wallace, to get stronger. Psychic- and Posion-Type Egg Event: This event lets players earn Pokémon Eggs, which can be hatched into Psychic-type Pokémon like Abra and Exeggcute, and Poison-type Pokémon like Grimer. All Pokémon hatched from Eggs can be paired with the game's Main Character to battle alongside one another. This event is available now until November 25 at 9:59PM Pacific time for players who have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story.

Then, in December, there will be anevent called "The Dragon That Rules the Sky" that will bring back the sync pair of Zinnia and Rayquaza, one of the most popular Pokémon in the franchise. Details include:

For the first time since January, players will get another chance to add the sync pair of Zinnia & Rayquaza to their teams via the "The Dragon That Rules The Sky" Legendary Event, available from now until December 6 at 9:59PM Pacific time for players who have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story. Players who earn enough in-game rewards during the event will have the powerful duo of Zinnia & Rayquaza join their teams.