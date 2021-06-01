Pokémon Masters EX Kicks Off Kyogre & Groudon Story Event

DeNA Co., Ltd. has announced the arrival of two new Master sync pairs, Archie & Kyogre and Maxie & Groudon, which can now be added to your team in Pokémon Masters EX.

The new addition of Archie & Kyogre and Maxie & Groudon makes the total number of Master Sync Pairs in Pokémon Masters EX reach three, including Leon & Charizard. Details for each of them are as follows:

Archie & Kyogre: Typing: Water & Electric-type Master Sync pair Passive skill: Make it rain on the battlefield to sharply raise the palyer's Accuracy and opportunity to make a critical hit

Maxie & Groudon: Typing: Grass & Ground-type Master Sync pair Attack: Precipice Blades, which damages all opponents at once.



Both of these Master Sync pairs can be added to your team through the Master Fair Scout, starting now and running until June 29th at 10:59 PM Pacific. You can check out a trailer for the gameplay featuring these two new additions over at the official Pokémon Masters EX YouTube channel.

DeNA went on to announce a Story Event tying into this new release of the game's second- and third-ever Master Sync pairs, with "Masters of Land and Sea," which they describe as:

Story Event Featuring Archie & Kyogre, Maxie & Groudon: A story event called "Masters of Land and Sea" will be available from now until June 13 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time for players who have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story. In this event, players join Maxie and Archie as they face off and eventually join forces with Legendary Pokémon Groudon and Kyogre.

Players who log into the game during the event will be able to receive up to 800 Gems and other rewards.

DeNA carried on to announce this update on Rewards from Special Event Phase 2, "Land and Sea Awaken." They wrote: