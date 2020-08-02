Pokémon Masters Receives A Ton Of New Summer Content

DeNA revealed this week that there's a new update available in Pokémon Masters that includes a bunch of summer content. Summer versions of Steven & Alolan Sandslash and Lyra & Jigglypuff have been added to the game and can be added to your teams via the sync pair spotlight scout. There's also a new story event called "Summer Superstars" for players who have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story. Both this and the Bug-Type event mentioned below will run until August 16th. You can read more about the update below, along with some screenshots and a couple trailers showing off the newly-added Pokémon.

All sync pairs will now have their moves and passive skills unlocked from the moment they are obtained, providing players with more strategic gameplay options from the outset. All sync pairs will also have their initial level caps increased to Level 100, allowing players to focus on other attributes when training sync pairs. Stamina System Introduced: A stamina function has been introduced to the game on a trial basis. A player's stamina is depleted when playing certain battles, recovering over time. A number of other improvements have been made to the game to streamline the addition of the stamina stystem, including the use of skip tickets, allowing players to skip a battle while still obtaining its rewards, and the Player Rank system, where total stamina capacity will be commensurate with a player's rank.

This event lets players earn Pokémon Eggs, which can be hatched into Bug-type Pokémon such as Scyther, Pinsir, Weedle, and Venonat. Rare shiny versions of Pinsir and Scyther can also be obtained. All Pokémon hatched from Eggs can be paired with the game's Main Character to battle alongside one another. This event is available now until August 2 at 10:59PM Pacific time for players who have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story. Summer Superstars – Login Bonus: Players that log in to the game daily until August 16 at 10:59PM Pacific time will be able to receive up to 1,400 Gems.

Players that log in to the game daily until August 16 at 10:59PM Pacific time will be able to receive up to 1,400 Gems. Player Appreciation Gift – 3,000 Gems: A one-time gift of 3,000 Gems, stamina, and skip tickets will be provided to all players that log in to the game before August 11 at 10:59PM Pacific time.