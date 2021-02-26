Pokémon Presents Confirms Diamond & Pearl Remakes, New Adventure

Today, the Pokémon Company officially announced, via a Pokémon Presents showcase, the upcoming release of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl versions, remakes of the 2007 4th-generation Pokémon games Diamond and Pearl. They also made a few other big reveals, including new gameplay footage for New Pokémon Snap and an all-new game: Pokémon Legends Arceus.

Arceus is known as "The Original One" and it is implied that it is effectively the creator of all things in the world of Pokémon.
The Pokémon Presents stream began by showcasing New Pokémon Snap gameplay footage, all of which has not been seen before. The game appears to run in a similar fashion to the original game for the Nintendo 64, but with much-needed quality-of-life updates and a few new items, as well as many new Pokémon creatures, of course.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TkjhR7qDfE

After this, Mr. Ishihara, who hosted the Pokémon Presents, explored the new events in various games to commemorate Pokémon Day, which is on February 27th. There will be various events going on in Pokémon Sword and Shield, Pokémon GO, Pokémon Masters, and other games, including various raids and the appearance of new characters.

After that announcement, we got the big news for the Pokémon Presents: our first look at Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, games from 2007 that stand out to players as the first mainline games for the original Nintendo DS.

The box art for the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, shown here with Pokémon Platinum.
These two remakes will be released later in 2021. But that was not all: We also got a first look at Pokémon Legends Arceus, a new game that appears to be a blend of the Let's Go! series and Diamond and Pearl proper, with a bit of Sword and Shield peppered in for good measure. Pokémon Legends Arceus will be released in early 2022.

