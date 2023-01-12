Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Release New Additions In Latest Update If you've been looking for new creatures to capture in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, you're in luck! More are coming in the latest update.

The Pokémon Company dropped new details today of several new additions being added to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, including new creatures. The team have introduced several new Pokémon to find around the island today, as well as some new evolutions, upgrades to certain gym bosses and other people you'll come across. We got more details ont he new ones below, but you can get full details on the latest update for the game on their website.

Gholdengo: Gimmighoul evolves into Gholdengo when it levels up after its Trainer has collected 999 Gimmighoul Coins. Apparently, Gholdengo is a lively and cheerful Pokémon whose body is made of a thousand coins. Gholdengo functions by controlling the coins that comprise its body, and it even uses them as weapons in battle. The coins are densely packed, making Gholdengo durable. Gholdengo can attack by firing coins from anywhere on its body.

Name: Gholdengo

Category: Coin Entity Pokémon

Type: Steel/Ghost

Height: 3'11" (1.2 m)

Weight: 66.1 lbs. (30 kg)

Ability: Good as Gold

Mysterious Pokémon Discovered in the Great Crater of Paldea

In the center of the Paldea region lies the Great Crater of Paldea. A strange place called Area Zero is spread out across this crater, and mysterious Pokémon that are barely seen outside of the Great Crater of Paldea call it home.

Roaring Moon: An article in a suspicious magazine says that this Pokémon looks similar to a Salamence that has undergone a certain phenomenon that occurs elsewhere in the world. According to this article, this creature is said to scatter feathers as it flies around at high speeds seeking prey, and it's thought to be extremely savage.

Name: Roaring Moon

Category: Paradox Pokémon

Type: Dragon/Dark

Height: 6'7" (2 m)

Weight: 837.8 lbs. (380 kg)

Scream Tail: Scream Tail has reportedly been sighted in a Paldean forest. This Pokémon shares Jigglypuff's endearing puffball appearance, but its ferocious aggression leads it to attack anyone who comes near. Its primitive looks and savage nature have prompted rumors that it could be a Jigglypuff as it would have existed a billion years ago.

Name: Scream Tail

Category: Paradox Pokémon

Type: Fairy/Psychic

Height: 3'11" (1.2 m)

Weight: 17.6 lbs. (8 kg)

Great Tusk: This Pokémon is described as having an aggressive disposition, gigantic tusks, and tough scales. There are theories that it is a living relic of the dinosaur era that has lived through to today, but no one can say for certain.

Name: Great Tusk

Category: Paradox Pokémon

Type: Ground/Fighting

Height: 7'3" (2.2 m)

Weight: 705.5 lbs. (320 kg)

Iron Valiant: An article in a suspicious magazine tells of a theory that this Pokémon is, in fact, a robot—the product of a mad scientist's efforts to create the most powerful psychic Pokémon of all. The article describes Iron Valiant as resembling both Gardevoir and Gallade. Iron Valiant is also said to be cruel enough to take its brilliantly shining blade and cut down anyone confronting it without hesitation.

Name: Iron Valiant

Category: Paradox Pokémon

Type: Fairy/Fighting

Height: 4'7" (1.4 m)

Weight: 77.2 lbs. (35 kg)

Iron Bundle: A suspicious magazine reports that Iron Bundle resembles Delibird and that it possesses a spherical apparatus from which it fires huge blasts of ice to propel itself through snowy lands. The magazine also says that many theories have been floated about this Pokémon, with a leading one suggesting that Iron Bundle is the product of a long-gone civilization.*

Name: Iron Bundle

Category: Paradox Pokémon

Type: Ice/Water

Height: 2' (0.6 m)

Weight: 24.3 lbs. (11 kg)

Iron Treads: This Pokémon is rumored to be a weapon made from alien technology, though no one knows for sure. Iron Treads has the ability to suddenly assume a spherical shape and launch into a swift rolling attack.

Name: Iron Treads

Category: Paradox Pokémon

Type: Ground/Steel

Height: 2'11" (0.9 m)

Weight: 529.1 lbs. (240 kg)