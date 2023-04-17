Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Teases Terapagos Coming To DLC The team behind Pokémon Scarlet & Violet have revealed a new creature on the way in the next DLC with a look at Terapagos.

The Pokémon Company decided to throw out a teaser for an all-new creature that will be making its way into the next DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. The DLC is being called The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, and one of the big highlights for it is the content is the creature now known as Terapagos. They're keeping the origins a secret as we're guessing that will all be revealed in both the video games and the TV series currently on the air, but we have the details released this morning, along with images for you to enjoy.

Terapagos

This unknown Pokémon is reminiscent of the Legendary Pokémon Terapagos, but its name and true nature are shrouded in mystery. It is small in stature and not particularly strong, but when push comes to shove, it can crystallize the energy in its body to form a protective shield. Apparently, it can also assume a dormant state when it feels that its life is in danger by pulling its head, limbs, and tail into its shell and making itself look like a jewel.​ In The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, players will leave the Paldea region and be able to delve deeper into the world of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

New Animated Series Offers Tease of Mysterious Pokémon

The recent premiere of "Pokémon Horizons: The Series" in Japan offered a sneak peek at the newly discovered Pokémon. In the animated series, Liko, one of the protagonists, carries a mysterious pendant that is seen transforming into this Pokémon. The Pokémon then reverts immediately after it protects Liko from danger. Debuting outside Japan starting in 2023, "Pokémon Horizons: The Series" is a new Pokémon animated series that will follow a never-before-seen storyline and characters, including dual protagonists Liko and Roy, as they uncover various mysteries of the Pokémon world, such as the fascinating secrets surrounding this newly discovered Pokémon.