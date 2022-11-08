Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Unveils More In-Game Content

The Pokémon Company revealed many more details today about content that you'll experience in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. One of the more interesting aspects about the new content is that both games will have a book of records that were written ages ago, based on what explorers found in a specific region you'll be a part of. We have the rundown from the company below as both games are set to be released on November 18th, 2022.

The Scarlet Book & The Violet Book

The Scarlet Book, which will appear in Pokémon Scarlet, and the Violet Book, which will appear in Pokémon Violet, are expedition records that were written long, long ago. This expedition is said to have traversed an uncharted area of the Paldea region, but whether the accounts depicted in the books are true remains unclear. Photographs and sketches of unidentified creatures fill the pages of both books. While there have been sightings of similar creatures in recent years, such reports are rare, and specific details of their biology are still a mystery.

The Monster Known as Great Tusk: The Scarlet Book describes how this savage monster attacked the expedition team with its large body and tusks, mortally wounding one of the explorers.

The Monster Known as Iron Treads: It is said in the Violet Book that when this monster curls its body and rolls to attack, it leaves a trail gouged into the ground, as if it had scorched the earth.

Take On Black Crystal Tera Raid Battles

During their adventures, players may find black crystals that look different than the ones they'd ordinarily approach to take on a Tera Raid Battle. The Pokémon they'll face at these black Tera Raid crystals are much stronger than those that appear in ordinary Tera Raid Battles and are only available for a limited time. Trainers that manage to successfully defeat these Pokémon can get rewards that are even more exciting than usual.

Charizard with the Mightiest Mark will be appearing in black crystal Tera Raid Battles!: This Charizard will be appearing during two time periods: first December 1–4, 2022; then again December 15–18, 2022. Charizard cannot normally be encountered in Paldea, and the Charizard appearing during this event has Dragon as its Tera Type.

Players will be able to take on Tera Raid Battles at black crystals after completing certain postgame events. However, players who haven't completed the event may still participate in these Tera Raid Battles by joining other Trainers in multiplayer by using a Link Code.

Special Tera Raid Battle Events Increase Your Chance of Encountering Certain Pokémon or Tera Types

After the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, Tera Raid Battle events will allow players to take on specific Pokémon or encounter Pokémon with certain Tera Types more frequently. The Tera Raid crystals related to these events may look ordinary at first glance, but they are shrouded in a mysterious aura. The first of these Tera Raid Battle events will be the Eevee Spotlight held on November 24–27, 2022. During the event, Eevee with various Tera Types will appear more frequently in Tera Raid Battles!

Introducing a Newly Discovered Pokémon: Gimmighoul!

Revealed over the weekend, Gimmighoul—a Pokémon with two forms—has been discovered!

Gimmighoul (Chest Form): These Gimmighoul hide inside sturdy treasure chests. While this provides them with a solid defense, the treasure chest's weight causes Gimmighoul to move slowly, making travel difficult. It is not uncommon for Chest Form Gimmighoul to be mistaken for an antique and taken home or sold to an antique store. When Gimmighoul senses a person or Pokémon drawing near, it ambushes them. It then uses ghost energy to control its target, forcing them to collect coins. Because it often hides in warehouses, shop corners, and other places that people and Pokémon don't frequent, it tends to keep persistent control of those it manages to encounter.

Category: Coin Chest Pokémon

Type: Ghost

Height: 1' (0.3 m)

Weight: 11 lbs. (5.0 kg)

Ability: Rattled

Gimmighoul (Roaming Form): This kind of Gimmighoul doesn't hide in a treasure chest. It's small, carries a single coin on its back, and can be found hiding all over Paldea. However, since they run away as soon as a person approaches, it seems not a single Trainer in Paldea has ever managed to catch one.

Pokémon HOME & Pokémon GO Compatibility

The latest Battle Stadium statistics from Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will soon be viewable in the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME! From the app, players will be able to view information about Trainer rankings, frequently used Pokémon, Online Competitions, and more. Players will also be able to see what moves, Abilities, and held items are being used in battles. This update to Pokémon HOME's Battle Data feature is slated for early 2023.

Compatibility between Pokémon Scarlet, Pokémon Violet, and Pokémon HOME is slated for spring 2023. After players have linked either title to Pokémon HOME, they'll be able to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet to Pokémon HOME and bring select Pokémon from past games to the Paldea region. It has also been confirmed that linking Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet to Pokémon GO will allow players to receive Gimmighoul (Roaming Form) in Pokémon GO!

Receive Special Rotom Phone Cases in Your Game!

Players with save data from the Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield, Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu!, or Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! games can receive a Rotom Phone case corresponding to its respective game in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

Updates & Online Play

Updates are planned for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet after release. The first of these updates is version 1.0.1, which will become available the day of release. Downloading the version 1.0.1 update will allow players to enjoy online play, so it's recommended that players download the update before they begin playing.