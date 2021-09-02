Pokémon TCG Announces Draft The World Tournament On Twitch

The Pokémon TCG has announced a new competition that can be streamed on Twitch. Taking place on September 18h and 19th will be the Draft the World tournament which the TCG says "is part of the 25 years of Pokémon celebration." Streamed on the brand's official Twitch channel, this marks a return to competitive play that has been scarce since the pandemic began in 2020. Let's get into the details of this upcoming two-day stream.

Over on Pokémon.com, the following details of the Draft the World tournament were announced:

This tournament will feature eight of the best Pokémon TCG players in the world reliving the best decks and matchups from past World Championships in a double-elimination-bracket extravaganza. Each round of the event will focus on a different World Championships, and all players will use exact copies of the decks that made it to the top tables that year. To shake things up, however, the players will draft the decks they wish to play before the tournament begins.

The competitors announced for the Draft the World tournament include:

Ross Cawthon

Nathália Fernandes

Lydia Hombach

Pablo Meza

Chase Moloney

Xander Pero

Michael Pramawat

Tord Reklev

The Twitch stream of the Draft the World Pokémon TCG tournament will last for eight hours each day. The first day is set to feature the draft and the opening three rounds, including bouts from both the winners and losers brackets. Then, the second day will include additional drafts and the last three rounds. This will include the Grand Final and exclusive interviews. Jeremy Jallen and Kyle Sabelhaus will provide match commentary during the streams. The Pokémon TCG is marketing this as a way for viewers to check out a showcase of the best decks from the 2014 through 2019 World Championships, so competitive players may want to stay tuned for this fun and informative retrospect on the game's meta.