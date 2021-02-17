Pokémon TCG Announces Solution For Current Demand

The Pokémon Company has put out a statement addressing the scarcity of Pokémon TCG supplies, announcing plans to reprint impacted sets. This comes ahead of the release of the special Shining Fates set as well as the First Partner Packs, two products that many retails have announced limited supplies and allocations. According to this new announcement, the Pokémon Company is on the case and are planning on a way to get more product onto shelves now.

The announcement came from the official Pokémon site. Here it is, in its entirety:

We're aware that some of you are experiencing difficulties purchasing certain Pokémon Trading Card Game products due to very high demand and global shipping constraints impacting availability. We understand this inconvenience can be disappointing for fans, and we are working to address it where it is within our control. In situations where there is limited availability, we are actively working to print more of the impacted Pokémon TCG products as quickly as possible and at maximum capacity to support this increased demand. Reprinted products are expected to be available at retailers as soon as possible. For new Pokémon TCG expansions launching in the future, we are maximizing production to increase product availability upon release, and we will continue to reprint the products to replenish stock at retailers as soon as possible. We'd like to thank the community for their continued support and patience as we work to deliver more Pokémon TCG products to fans.

This situation has happened thanks to a storm of events. As many in the Pokémon TCG community have noted, 2020 saw massively famous influencers such as Logan Paul, Steve Aoki, and Logic stepping into the hobby and setting new record sales with certain purchases. This alerted "investors" to the hobby and had led to increased sales for cards, which is great but has also taught scalpers that they can go to Walmart, clear the shelves of stock, and resell them at increased prices on eBay. Asides from all of that, too, interest is booming in a genuine way thanks to incredible sets, cards that collectors desire, the 25th anniversary, and the fact the kids who collected these cards when they were first coming out are now adults who may have money to spend on nostalgia. As a result, interest in Pokémon cards is higher than ever and it's not even close. This is a very unique time, but now longtime collectors who are suddenly unable to get product have received this confirmation that the Pokémon Company is aware of and working on this issue.