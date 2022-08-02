Pokémon TCG Announces Trick Or Trade Halloween BOOster Packs

The Pokémon TCG has announced a new Halloween-themed product: the Trick or Trade BOOster Bundle, which contains 40 mini packs for a low price. Let's get into the details.

Here's what the Pokémon TCG has to say about the Trick or Trade BOOSter Bundle, right from Tim Moore, senior director of merchandise and retail marketing:

"The Trick or Trade BOOster Bundle combines two things that families love — Pokémon trading cards and Halloween. With the incredible popularity of the Pokémon TCG, this will be a uniquely welcomed candy-alternative in trick-or-treaters' bags by both kids and parents. We look forward to working with grocery- and mass-retail partners to deliver this enjoyable product that lets kids discover the magic of the Pokémon TCG this Halloween season."

The Pokémon TCG: Trick or Trade BOOster Bundle comes with 40 themed mini booster packs that contain three cards that highlight some of the franchise's most popular "spooky" Pokémon. The festive bundle is meant as an alternative to candy for trick-or-treating. The Pokémon TCG: Trick or Trade BOOster Bundle will hit shelves on September 1st, 2022, not only at the expected locations but also at local grocery stores. It will cost $14.99, which is quite a deal considering there are 40 mini packs.

This product will not be a subset with its own numbering but will rather include reprinted cards from other sets that retain their original set numbering. It will, however, have an exclusive element. Cards will have a Pikachu pumpkin stamp in the lower right corner of the art. Also, leaks have shown that Mewtwo from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which was not holographic in that set, can be obtained as a holographic card in the Trick or Trade BOOSter Bundle. We cannot yet confirm if all cards will be holo, if there will be one per pack, or if the odds are completely random but stay tuned as we get closer to the release date.