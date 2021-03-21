Pokémon TCG Battle Styles Product Review: Urshifu V Boxes

The newest set of Pokémon cards, Sword & Shield: Battle Styles, hit shelves on March 19th. This new set, the fifth main Sword & Shield expansion, introduces a new mechanic to the Pokémon TCG with Single Strike and Rapid Strike battle styles. This new mechanic will make this a highly playable set, but will it also appeal to collectors? We already reviewed a Booster Box and an Elite Trainer Box thanks to the Pokémon Company, but now we're cracking into two new products: Single Strike Urshifu V Box and Rapid Strike Urshifu V Box.

The Promos

The Urshifu V Boxes only have one major problem, and it isn't their fault. These boxes were released on the exact same day as the Blastoise VMAX and Venusaur VMAX Battle Boxes which have far superior promo cards. Without comparing, though, the Urshifu cards are fine additions to the Sword & Shield Promo set. There's nothing particularly stunning about the cards or this Pokémon, which means that this won't be one of the more memorable products compared to other Battle Styles releases, but it's still worth getting to have these in your promo set.

The Pokémon TCG Packs

Not bad! These kinds of boxes always generally have filler packs, and this one is no different, but it's a good deal for four packs of Pokémon TCG cards regardless. It comes with two packs of Battle Styles, which is to be expected as it's the feature set and by far the most interesting of the selection. Then, we have Darkness Ablaze which is the third Sword & Shield era set. Overall, it's a good set with a nice spread of cards you can pull with the Charizard VMAX being the major chase card. Finally, the fourth pack is Sun & Moon: Crimson Invasion, which I personally find to be a poor set overall with an incredibly low pull rate. All in all, three out of four packs? Pretty good indeed.

Overall

Overall, these two boxes are middle-of-the-road when compared to the other Battle Styles releases but are worth buying one each. As a Pokémon TCG set, though, Battle Styles is a blast to open and I'd currently rank it as the second-best Sword & Shield branded set after Vivid Voltage.

