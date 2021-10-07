Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Early Opening: Pikachu Figure Collection

Tomorrow, the Pokémon TCG will release its landmark 25th Anniversary expansion, Celebrations. Celebrations pays homage to 25 years of this incredible hobby with 25 all holo cards featuring iconic Pokémon from the past and present of the franchise. This set also features the Classic Collection subset, which consists of 25 reprints of iconic cards from every time period of the Pokémon TCG, including cards from Base Set all the way up to the Sun & Moon era. I am thrilled to tell you that the Pokémon Company reached out to me with a celebratory box for the occasion in exchange for an honest review of the set. Starting today, I will open every product sent and give you my take. First, I opened the Dark Sylveon V Tin and the Elite Trainer Box. Now, let's get into one of the most unique products: the Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Premium Figure Collection – Pikachu VMAX.

First up, this is no normal little figure that comes with this box. This chonk is a chonk, okay? This is a display piece that has actual weight to it, which I feel is going to make this one of the most sought-after products of this Pokémon TCG set. Most products have awesome promos, but this is the box that made me say "wow" aloud when I cracked it.

Now, that said: the promos are great. We have a standard Pikachu V and then… a card that makes me so relieved. The Pikachu VMAX seen here was originally shown in Japan a full year ago, leading some to believe that we'd never see the card make it to English. Well, here it is in all of its chonk glory.

Here's what comes in the Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Premium Figure Collection – Pikachu VMAX:

Gigantamax Pikachu figure

2 Pikachu promo cards

8 packs of Celebrations

1 Chilling Reign

1 Vivid Voltage

1 Darkness Ablaze

Now, my impression of the overall product:

The figure is the big draw here. I'd buy this just by itself, but the fact that the Pokémon TCG is including something like this in a card-based product shows how they're going all-out for the anniversary.

There was a protective piece of waxy cellophane to keep the Pikachu figure from scratching against the box. Nice touch!

This is just two Celebrations packs short of matching what comes in the Elite Trainer Box. This is so far my favorite product and it's not even close.

So, my pulls. The high pull rate continues, with a pack with a hit (a hit being either a Classic Collection card or an Ultra Rare in the final slot) being more common than dud packs.

Let's talk holo patterns. Some have compared the holo pattern of the Classic Collection reprints to the McDonald's holos. Listen, it's close, but it's not quite that. What it looks a lot more like in shape is the glittery circles of Black & White – Legendary Treasures Radiant Collection. In-person, it's a classy look with premium texture which showed up more than ever before on the stunning Full Art Zekrom I pulled from the Classic Collection. Now, what does leave a bit to be desired in the holo pattern of the main set. Every card is holo but the non-Ultra Rare cards use flat foil with no pattern. It looks nice on some cards like the Mew and the Lillie-focused cards which tell a story and use bright, moon-based colors. However, cards like the Lugia and Ho-Oh end up a bit boring with no holo pattern.

By the end of this opening, I have to say: if you can buy one of every Pokémon TCG: Celebrations product, I think that'd be a hell of a lot of fun. If you can only open one? Let it be this one. The Pikachu figure is a must-have and the high number of packs makes this one the winner.