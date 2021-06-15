Pokémon TCG Collaborates On Pikachu Promo With Yu Nagaba

The Pokémon TCG has announced a new collection box and Pikachu promo featuring unique artwork from artist Yu Nagaba. Here are all of the details on this Japan-exclusive release.

Beginning July 22nd, customers who spend 1,500 yen or more at Pokémon Centers will receive the above Pikachu promo card. In addition to this release featuring Nagaba's unique and recognizable art style, a special box is coming from the Pokémon TCG containing more special products related to this collaboration. The Yu Nagaba box will include:

Card sleeves featuring Yu Nagaba's take on a Pokéball

a rubber playmat

a deck box

a card storage box

a smartphone ring

The Pokémon TCG: Yu Nagaba box will cost 6,226 yen and may be difficult to get, as collectors hoping to buy this product must enter a lottery. The lottery can be entered through the Public Tokyo Online Store between June 18th and June 28th. The winners of the lottery who will be shipped the Yu Nagaba box will be announced July 9th with the box shipping to customers on July 22nd. Those who purchase the box via this lottery on the Public Tokyo Online Store will receive the Pikachu promo card as well.

The Pokemon Center itself will host its own lottery for others hoping to purchase the Yu Nagaba box. A date has not yet been announced for this second lottery.

Yu Nagaba is recognized for his unique, clean style of linework. His work on this Pokémon TCG collaboration, much like the TCG's post office promo cards, will not be adapted to the English-language releases and will remain exclusive to Japan. This is partly why the demand is so high. While main expansions can almost always be counted on to show up in an English-language release, the same does not hold true for limited promotions like these.